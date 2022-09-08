One of the most well-remembered occasions was in 1994 when she came to Blackpool for the Festival 94 celebrations and Rossall School’s 150th anniversary.

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh also visited The Grand Theatre and Blackpool Tower for the first time. They also attended the Royal Variety Performances of 1955 and 2009 as well as a visit to Weeton Barracks to present new colours to the 1st Battalion Queen’s Lancashire Regiment, on July 9, 1990. Here we share some of those special moments as we mourn our monarch alongside the rest of the nation.