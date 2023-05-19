News you can trust since 1873
9 famous faces from Bispham in Blackpool including actor Ricky Tomlinson and Blackpool FC owner Simon Sadler

Blackpool has its fair share of famous faces but these well-known ones are all from the Bispham area.

By Claire Lark
Published 19th May 2023, 13:27 BST
Updated 19th May 2023, 13:38 BST

The town has provided the world of entertainment with some incredible talent, including actors, business people and sportsmen. See who made the list…

The much-loved actor Ricky Tomlinson, best known for his role as Jim Royle in The Royle Family was born right here, in Bispham

1. Ricky Tomlinson

The much-loved actor Ricky Tomlinson, best known for his role as Jim Royle in The Royle Family was born right here, in Bispham Photo: submit

Blackpool FC owner Simon Sadler. Sadler grew up on Bispham Road in Bispham and attended Moor Park Primary School, Warbreck School and Blackpool and the Fylde College

2. wbeg-18-05-23-simon sadler-NW

Blackpool FC owner Simon Sadler. Sadler grew up on Bispham Road in Bispham and attended Moor Park Primary School, Warbreck School and Blackpool and the Fylde College Photo: Mike Egerton

Hayley Tamaddon grew up in Bispham and went to Montgomery High School

3. Hayley Tamaddon

Hayley Tamaddon grew up in Bispham and went to Montgomery High School Photo: submit

Actress Violet Carson, who famously played Ena Sharples in Coronation Street, made her life in Blackpool and lived in Bispham

4. Violet Carson

Actress Violet Carson, who famously played Ena Sharples in Coronation Street, made her life in Blackpool and lived in Bispham Photo: Getty Images

