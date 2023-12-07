News you can trust since 1873
43 amazing retro pictures of Blackpool Greenlands and Warbreck High Schools down the decades

These classic school photos show pupils at two long-gone schools.
Greenlands and Warbreck were all girls and all boys schools and these photos cast back to life in the classrooms. Warbreck became mixed in 2000 when it became Beacon Hill High School. It’s now the popular Unity College and is part of the Fylde Coast Academy Trust. And Greenlands became Bispham High School in 2000. The school finally closed in 2015 having merged with Collegiate High School to form Aspire Academy.

Exterior of Greenlands High School, Blackpool

Exterior of Greenlands High School, Blackpool

Pupils from Greenlands School, Bispham who were runners up in the "Top of the Bench" Chemistry competition

Pupils from Greenlands School, Bispham who were runners up in the "Top of the Bench" Chemistry competition

Young Seasiders at Warbreck High School - Nick Coyle (14) with a lino-print.

Young Seasiders at Warbreck High School - Nick Coyle (14) with a lino-print.

Jennifer Simpson, Sarah Gorringe & Beverley Griffiths at Greenlands School recording a jingle

Jennifer Simpson, Sarah Gorringe & Beverley Griffiths at Greenlands School recording a jingle

Young Seasiders feature at Warbreck High School, Blackpool. Pic shows Andrew Clare (15) with his still-life, the original in front

Young Seasiders feature at Warbreck High School, Blackpool. Pic shows Andrew Clare (15) with his still-life, the original in front

Greenlands pupils Emma Lea (left) and Lara Nairn

Greenlands pupils Emma Lea (left) and Lara Nairn

