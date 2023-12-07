43 amazing retro pictures of Blackpool Greenlands and Warbreck High Schools down the decades
These classic school photos show pupils at two long-gone schools.
By Claire Lark
Published 7th Dec 2023, 12:34 GMT
Updated 7th Dec 2023, 12:35 GMT
Greenlands and Warbreck were all girls and all boys schools and these photos cast back to life in the classrooms. Warbreck became mixed in 2000 when it became Beacon Hill High School. It’s now the popular Unity College and is part of the Fylde Coast Academy Trust. And Greenlands became Bispham High School in 2000. The school finally closed in 2015 having merged with Collegiate High School to form Aspire Academy.
In case you missed them: 25 eclectic Blackpool photos of shops, streets and people in the 1990s
39 festive Blackpool pictures of nights out in the 90s and 00s from Mad Fridays to Christmas Tree Balls
1 / 7