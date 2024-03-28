The first of the Heaven and Hell chain of clubs opened in Blackpool in 1998, in what was a derelict building over the road from The Palace.

It was the brainchild of award-winning nightclub manager Peter Clarke who said at the time: “What is missing from the nightclub scene in Blackpool is something different, something outrageous and something that makes customers want to go back time and time again.” And that’s what he created – a twin-themed 1,800 capacity club which rapidly became the place to be.

Most of these photos were taken by Kelby Garside around 2000 and 2001. They were originally for the Lionel Vinyl website which Kelby managed through his previous company wedoweb ltd. He said: “They were fun times and lots of brilliant memories.”

