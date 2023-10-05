News you can trust since 1873
39 fantastic Blackpool nightclub scenes back to the 90s and 00s from NTK to the Venue

These kind of pictures never fail to tap away at the memories.
By Claire Lark
Published 10th Jun 2022, 15:45 BST
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 16:58 BST

They take you back to different times - the music, the people and the fun. It was the days when we went out out – every single weekend. Most of these photos are from the memorable decades of the 1990s and 2000s when nightlife thrived. Club Sanuk in its early days, Jellies and Boom Boom Room feature, as well as others which you probably went to. As well as lots of crowd scenes and faces, there are also pictures of the clubs as you rarely saw them – before the doors opened every night.

Jacqueline Leonard, Dianne Lester, Alex Mansfield, Angela Walker, Lynda Pilling at the re-launch of Boom Boom Room in December 2003

Jacqueline Leonard, Dianne Lester, Alex Mansfield, Angela Walker, Lynda Pilling at the re-launch of Boom Boom Room in December 2003 Photo: Christian Blake

VIP re-opening night at NTK in 2006

VIP re-opening night at NTK in 2006 Photo: Bill Johnson

This was at NTK back in 2003

This was at NTK back in 2003 Photo: Submit

VIP re-opening night at NTK, Market Street, Blackpool. Back, from left, Lorraine Rushton, Peter Kay , Simone Whiteside and Sharon Young. Front are Joanne Hoare (left) and Zahra Gibrail, 2006

VIP re-opening night at NTK, Market Street, Blackpool. Back, from left, Lorraine Rushton, Peter Kay , Simone Whiteside and Sharon Young. Front are Joanne Hoare (left) and Zahra Gibrail, 2006 Photo: Bill Johnson

This was 2000 when Fuzion opened in Talbot Square. Pic shows clubbers Michelle Haworth, Nicole Roach and Nikki Jackson.

This was 2000 when Fuzion opened in Talbot Square. Pic shows clubbers Michelle Haworth, Nicole Roach and Nikki Jackson. Photo: Rob Lock

Club Sanuk party for retail and service industry workers who worked over Christmas - Tracy Jordan , Donna Langley and Vicky Manchester, 2006

Club Sanuk party for retail and service industry workers who worked over Christmas - Tracy Jordan , Donna Langley and Vicky Manchester, 2006 Photo: Christian Blake

