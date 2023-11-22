News you can trust since 1873
29 great pictures of Blackpool snooker and darts teams and events including snooker ace Ronnie O'Sullivan

These fabulous memories of three different sports go right back to the 1990s
By Claire Lark
Published 22nd Nov 2023, 12:10 GMT
Updated 22nd Nov 2023, 12:11 GMT

It was the days of World Matchplay Darts when the professionals descended on our town and when venues were turned into snooker halls for local competitions. They rememeber the darts and snooker teams from back in the day as well as the famous faces.

Members of Waterloo Social Club darts team who equalled the world record for a 1,001 team finish. From left, Mark Weber, Ronnie Breverton, Stuart Peacock, Ian Lilley, Paul Williams, Phil Sharples and John Barrow

WEPF Pool Finals Imperial HotelVictorious England Pool team after defeating Australia

Bob Anderson Darts Classic at Thornton Sports and Social Club, sponsored by Coors Brewery. From left, Chris Vaughan (Club joint owner), Bob Anderson, Steve Donovan (Regional Director-Coors Brewery), Kevin Painter from Cambridgeshire (Winner of the £1500 prize), Rick Williams (Account Manager, Blackpool and Preston-Coors Brewery) and Alan Murray ( Club joint owner)

Stan James World Matchplay Darts at the Winter Gardens' Empress Ballroom, Blackpool. Fleetwood's Wes Newton enters the arena cheered by his fans

World Matchplay Championship at the Winter Gardens, Blackpool. Pic shows Dennis 'The Menace' Priestley fans Hilda and Keith Hulse with granddaughter Kirsty (4)

Crowds at the World Matchplay darts at Blackpool Winter Gardens

