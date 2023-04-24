News you can trust since 1873
Year 8 pupils at St George's High School in Marton are trialling a new software package which provides additional tuition in English and Maths. Pictured in the library using the programme are clockwise from bottom left: Shannon Frankle, Lucas Thorpe, Reece Gibson, Mark McGregor, Chloe Hammond and Katy ShawYear 8 pupils at St George's High School in Marton are trialling a new software package which provides additional tuition in English and Maths. Pictured in the library using the programme are clockwise from bottom left: Shannon Frankle, Lucas Thorpe, Reece Gibson, Mark McGregor, Chloe Hammond and Katy Shaw
29 Blackpool high school pictures which snapshot kids and classes of 2013

Just ten years ago, these kids were all still at high school.

By Claire Lark
Published 24th Apr 2023, 15:48 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 15:49 BST

They’ll all be aged between 21 and 26 now and are bound to bring back some not-so-long-ago but brilliant memories. Most of the town’s high schools are covered – are you pictured? Or your mates?

Musicians from Montgomery High School performed Christmas concerts around the Fylde Coast

1. High School 2013

Musicians from Montgomery High School performed Christmas concerts around the Fylde Coast Photo: submit

Bispham High School's geography department was awarded centre of excellence status

2. High School 2013

Bispham High School's geography department was awarded centre of excellence status Photo: submit

Dillon Peck from Collegiate High School at a bulb planting event

3. High School 2013

Dillon Peck from Collegiate High School at a bulb planting event Photo: Bill Johnson

Pupils from Collegiate High and Bispham High Schools took part in a day of bonding exercises and classes prior to the two schools' merger. Courtney McDonald from Bispham High (left) has an 'injured' arm tended to by Collegiate pupil Chelsea Dowling

4. wbeg-24-04-23-collegiate bispham bond 1.JPG-NW

Pupils from Collegiate High and Bispham High Schools took part in a day of bonding exercises and classes prior to the two schools' merger. Courtney McDonald from Bispham High (left) has an 'injured' arm tended to by Collegiate pupil Chelsea Dowling Photo: rob lock

