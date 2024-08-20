The cute pictures are mainly from the the decade of the noughties and show children starting school at Blackpool's main primary schools in the heart of the town.
They are sure to bring the memories back – particularly for their parents. But can you spot yourself?
. First day at school
Roseacre Primary School, 2003 Photo: Mark Pearson
. First day at school
St John's Primary, Church St Photo: Martin Bostock
. First day at school
Claremont Primary School Photo: Kevin Walsh
. First Day at School
Devonshire Primary School, 2009 Photo: Kevin Walsh
. First Day at School memories
Claremont Primary School Photo: Kevin Walsh
. First Day at School memories
Layton Primary School Photo: Kevin Walsh
. First Day at School memories
Marton Primary School Photo: Kevin Walsh
. First Day at School memories
St John's Primary, 2010 Photo: Martin Bostock
. First Day at School memories
Layton Primary School Photo: Kevin Walsh
. First Day at School Memories
Claremont Primary School Photo: Kevin Walsh
. First Day at School Memories
Devonshire Road Primary School Photo: Kevin Walsh
1. First day at school
Roseacre Primary School, 2003 Photo: Mark Pearson
2. First day at school
St John's Primary, Church St Photo: Martin Bostock
3. First day at school
Claremont Primary School Photo: Kevin Walsh
4. First Day at School
Devonshire Primary School, 2009 Photo: Kevin Walsh
5. First Day at School memories
Claremont Primary School Photo: Kevin Walsh
6. First Day at School memories
Layton Primary School Photo: Kevin Walsh