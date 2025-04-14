28 stunning pictures which celebrate the best of Miss Blackpool - empowering women through the 90s and 00s

These photos celebrate a generation of women through the decades of the 90s and 00s who put themselves under the spotlight for the prestigious title of Miss Blackpool.

They capture precious memories of joy and elation but it was never an easy process. It took heat after heat of auditions to land a coveted spot in the grand finals - it was always a tense and emotional time.

At the height of their success, Blackpool's natural beach side location gave prominence as a key place to host decades of beauty contests.

Although their popularity has dipped since the aspiring days which attracted hundreds of entrants, the contests are still going strong, acting as springboards to launch careers with a shift from simply who's the prettiest to celebrating personal achievement. Miss Blackpool, Miss Great Britain and other beauty contests continue to empower women to be their absolute best.

Huge celebrations from Jessica Berry, winner in 2009

1. Celebrating Miss Blackpool

Huge celebrations from Jessica Berry, winner in 2009 Photo: Donna Clifford

Miss Blackpool winner Lindsey Perry with Donna Fleetwood (right) 2nd and Natalie Earle 3rd in 2003

2. Celebrating Miss Blackpool

Miss Blackpool winner Lindsey Perry with Donna Fleetwood (right) 2nd and Natalie Earle 3rd in 2003 Photo: Mark Pearson

Miss Blackpool 1997 Vicki Lee Walberg

3. Celebrating Miss Blackpool

Miss Blackpool 1997 Vicki Lee Walberg Photo: Martin Bostock

Winner of Miss Blackpool 2001 Joanne Birchall (centre) with 3rd Place Heidi Cliff (left) and 2nd place Jane Louise Slater right

4. Celebrating Miss Blackpool

Winner of Miss Blackpool 2001 Joanne Birchall (centre) with 3rd Place Heidi Cliff (left) and 2nd place Jane Louise Slater right Photo: Martin Bostock

Miss Blackpool 2006 reception which was held at the Winter Gardens. Pictured from left to right are 3rd place Gemma Henry, winner Sally Hempel and 2nd place Jade Slvsarczyk

5. Celebrating Miss Blackpool

Miss Blackpool 2006 reception which was held at the Winter Gardens. Pictured from left to right are 3rd place Gemma Henry, winner Sally Hempel and 2nd place Jade Slvsarczyk Photo: Mark Pearson

The winners of the 1999 Miss Blackpool Heat 3. Pictured from left Victoria Rogers Charlene Rothwell and Amanda Hope

6. Celebrating Miss Blackpool

The winners of the 1999 Miss Blackpool Heat 3. Pictured from left Victoria Rogers Charlene Rothwell and Amanda Hope Photo: submit

