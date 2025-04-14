Who is the Carleton Ghost which scared the living daylights out of a cab driver one night, or how can heightened spiritual activity due to a ‘paranormal portal’ above the stage at The Grand Theatre, be explained? Whether you take it with a pinch of salt, or you are a firm believer in all things supernatural, some of these tales are unsettling and leave a trail of unanswered questions.
Here are 25 pictures which take you to the heart of creepy Blackpool. (Thank you to local historian Juliette Gregson for her contributions)
1. Creepy Blackpool
Carleton Crematorium: A Layton taxi-driver claimed he has seen a ghost with a green face, near the gates of Carleton Crematorium. The Taxi driver Harry Hodges picked up a young lady from North Station and was instructed to be taken to the crematorium. He pulled up to the gates and turned to take the fair, and found himself staring into the face of an old man, ‘with sunken eyes, long dark hair, a Punch-like nose and prominent chin’ Photo: Daniel Martino
2. Creepy Blackpool
Paranormal investigators John Blackburn and Ian Lawman held a ghost hunting night at Blackpool Zoo in 2012. This was one of the allegedly haunted buildings at the zoo, which used to be a World War 2 aerodrome. Over the years there have been reports of the ghostly figure of a man wearing a hooded cloak and numerous sightings of a man in a soldier’s uniform Photo: Rob Lock
3. Creepy Blackpool
Blackpool paranormal investigator Stephen Mercer looking for ghosts at the Grand Theatre, Blackpool. The theatre is supposedly haunted by Charlie, who has been identified as the spirit of an audience member who threw himself to his death from the theatre balcony after being spurned by an actress. Charlie has been described as a cheeky ghost who plays pranks on performers. In the 1980s, a pantomime director told how he was sat in the upper circle of the theatre, close to where Charlie is thought to have jumped, when his shoulder was repeatedly tapped. Nobody else was around. There's also heightened spiritual activity is due to a ‘paranormal portal’ above the stage Photo: Bill Johnson
4. Creepy Blackpool
Frenchman's Cove on King Street. The premises once housed Duckworth’s Tobacco warehouse and reports include workmen building in the cellar thought that someone or something had been watching them. Billy, one of the pub’s owners, received an article and photograph from the time the warehouse was built, revealing the ghost in question came from Scarborough and was called Laura Schoons. To this day late at night staff still feel that someone or something is watching them. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
5. Creepy Blackpool
In the early morning of Christmas Eve 1919, the body of 26 year old Kathleen (Kitty) Breaks was found among the sand dunes at St Annes. She had been shot three times with a revolver by her lover Lieutenant Frederick Rothwell Holt. Locals have reported over the years of seeing a woman wandering around the dunes on Christmas Eve Photo: submit
6. Creepy Blackpool
The Star pub which was once the Pleasure Beach's own pub was said to be haunted by a male figure in the cellar, living accommodation and Morgan and Griffin Bars. He was said to bear a resemblance to Karl Marx. Workmen claimed to have spotted him and a figure was seen walking through the bar before disappearing Photo: National World