Miss Blackpool 2006 reception which was held at the Winter Gardens. Pictured from left to right are 3rd place Gemma Henry, winner Sally Hempel and 2nd place Jade Slvsarczyk

28 glittering scenes which celebrate the best of Miss Blackpool - empowering women through a generation in the 90s and 00s

These photos celebrate a generation of women in the nineties and noughties who put themselves under the spotlight for the prestigious title of Miss Blackpool.

By Claire Lark
Tuesday, 2nd August 2022, 3:45 pm
Updated Tuesday, 2nd August 2022, 3:59 pm

They capture precious memories of joy and elation but it was never an easy process. It took heat after heat of auditions to land a coveted spot in the grand finals - it was always a tense and emotional time.

At the height of their success, Blackpool's natural beach side location gave prominence as a key place to host decades of beauty contests.

Although their popularity has dipped since the aspiring days which attracted hundreds of entrants, the contests are still going strong, acting as springboards to launch careers with a shift from simply who's the prettiest to celebrating personal achievement.

Much like our Lionesses did on the football pitch on Sunday, swooping to Euro victory - Miss Blackpool, Miss Great Britain and other beauty contests continue to empower women to be their absolute best.

1. Celebrating Miss Blackpool

Miss Blackpool finalists 1999

Photo: Dave Nelson

2. Celebrating Miss Blackpool

Miss Blackpool winner Lindsey Perry with Donna Fleetwood (right) 2nd and Natalie Earle 3rd in 2003

Photo: Mark Pearson

3. Celebrating Miss Blackpool

Miss Blackpool 1998 Caroline Loeben

Photo: Martin Bostock

4. Celebrating Miss Blackpool

A big hug from retiring Miss Blackpool Donna Fleetwood for her successor and close friend Sally Hempel in 2006

Photo: submit

