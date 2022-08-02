They capture precious memories of joy and elation but it was never an easy process. It took heat after heat of auditions to land a coveted spot in the grand finals - it was always a tense and emotional time.

At the height of their success, Blackpool's natural beach side location gave prominence as a key place to host decades of beauty contests.

Although their popularity has dipped since the aspiring days which attracted hundreds of entrants, the contests are still going strong, acting as springboards to launch careers with a shift from simply who's the prettiest to celebrating personal achievement.

Much like our Lionesses did on the football pitch on Sunday, swooping to Euro victory - Miss Blackpool, Miss Great Britain and other beauty contests continue to empower women to be their absolute best.

1. Celebrating Miss Blackpool Miss Blackpool finalists 1999 Photo: Dave Nelson Photo Sales

2. Celebrating Miss Blackpool Miss Blackpool winner Lindsey Perry with Donna Fleetwood (right) 2nd and Natalie Earle 3rd in 2003 Photo: Mark Pearson Photo Sales

3. Celebrating Miss Blackpool Miss Blackpool 1998 Caroline Loeben Photo: Martin Bostock Photo Sales

4. Celebrating Miss Blackpool A big hug from retiring Miss Blackpool Donna Fleetwood for her successor and close friend Sally Hempel in 2006 Photo: submit Photo Sales