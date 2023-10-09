News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
A significant amount of cocaine has washed up on England's south coast
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan
Police hunt 'Britain's happiest criminal' after burglary
Operation Eternal: How the Met stopped kidnap and torture plans
Israel in ‘state of war’ after attack from Palestinian militant group

27 nostalgic Blackpool school pictures taken between 2006 to 2008 from Collegiate High to Thames Primary

A brilliant set of pictures which span the years 2006 to 2008 bring back memories from schools across Blackpool.
By Claire Lark
Published 9th Oct 2023, 14:37 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 14:38 BST

From sports, dance and drama to exam celebrations, teachers and classrooms they round up four years of memories. You might be pictured…

In case you missed them: 28 retro pictures taken at Blackpool schools between 2007 and 2010 from Claremont Primary to Palatine High

World Teachers' Day: 33 nostalgic pictures of Blackpool headteachers including high schools and primary schools

19 forgotten Blackpool street scenes from the 70s to 00s including Church Street, Victoria Street and Tower Street

Pupils at Montgomery High School were celebrating the tenth year of travelling to Bottrop in Germany as part of an exchange trip. L-R are Sam Wright (15), Joanna Johnson (14), Olivia Johnson Allen (15) and Matthew Tyler (15).

1. Schools 2006-2008

Pupils at Montgomery High School were celebrating the tenth year of travelling to Bottrop in Germany as part of an exchange trip. L-R are Sam Wright (15), Joanna Johnson (14), Olivia Johnson Allen (15) and Matthew Tyler (15). Photo: Mark Pearson

Photo Sales
Baines Hockey squad. Back L-R Rianne Alker, Georgis Roberts, Laura Smith, Ellie Bateman, Maiya Hodgson, Ellie Rhodes, Emma Gannon, Katy Ambrose and Alisha Johnson. front L-R Sarah Ahmed, Molly Morgan, Emma Horn, Chloe Kendrick, Molly Brewer, Katie Atkinson and Rachel Plant

2. Schools 2006-2008

Baines Hockey squad. Back L-R Rianne Alker, Georgis Roberts, Laura Smith, Ellie Bateman, Maiya Hodgson, Ellie Rhodes, Emma Gannon, Katy Ambrose and Alisha Johnson. front L-R Sarah Ahmed, Molly Morgan, Emma Horn, Chloe Kendrick, Molly Brewer, Katie Atkinson and Rachel Plant Photo: Martin Bostock

Photo Sales
Park School Eco Day. Art Teacher Norma Foulds and pupils holding the Eco blanket they have been making. Pictured are (back) Louie Barnes (12) with Rebecca Hayes (15) and Keiran Lyall (13)

3. School days 2006-2008

Park School Eco Day. Art Teacher Norma Foulds and pupils holding the Eco blanket they have been making. Pictured are (back) Louie Barnes (12) with Rebecca Hayes (15) and Keiran Lyall (13) Photo: Bill Johnson

Photo Sales
The new Community Learning Centre at St. Aidan's School in Preesall being officially opened. Pictured at the ribbon-cutting are L-R: Fergus Kent, Verity Corbett, Head Alan Porteous, Rev. Stephen Grey, and Head of Information BAe Systems Christina Aspden

4. Schools 2006-2008

The new Community Learning Centre at St. Aidan's School in Preesall being officially opened. Pictured at the ribbon-cutting are L-R: Fergus Kent, Verity Corbett, Head Alan Porteous, Rev. Stephen Grey, and Head of Information BAe Systems Christina Aspden Photo: Rob Lock

Photo Sales
Palatine High School choir. Drummer Alexa Robinson leads the girls during a rehearsal

5. Schools 2006-2008

Palatine High School choir. Drummer Alexa Robinson leads the girls during a rehearsal Photo: Rob Lock

Photo Sales
Beacon Hill High School Choir, 2008

6. Schools 2006-2008

Beacon Hill High School Choir, 2008 Photo: Jeff Walker

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page