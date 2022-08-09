Funland Amusements in 2002 and tea was only 10p!
27 candid scenes of the arcades on Blackpool Golden Mile where people tried their luck in the 90s and 00s - including Oasis, Coral Island, Funland and Lucky Star

A huge swathe of Blackpool's Golden Mile is made up of arcades and entertainment centres.

By Claire Lark
Tuesday, 9th August 2022, 3:45 pm
Updated Tuesday, 9th August 2022, 5:03 pm

It’s where the lights dazzle, the slot machines spin and the buzz of a seaside resort really comes to life. It’s where everyone heads for when it’s lashing down – locals and holidaymakers alike – as they try their luck at the slot machines, or play many arcade games and attractions inside. And the bars of course, there are some reminders of the Buccaneer here too. The photos date back to the 90s, with a couple slightly earlier ones, and show a reliable and familiar part of Blackpool life through the years.

1. Blackpool arcades

The entrance to Coral Island in 2002

Photo: Toby Williams

2. Blackpool arcades

The familiar facade of Coral Island in 1999

Photo: Dawn Castle

3. Arcade memories

Mr T's Amusement Arcade, Blackpool Promenade

Photo: Martin Bostock

4. Arcade memories

Golden Pyramid Amusements building on Blackpool Promenade in 2006

Photo: Bill Johnson

