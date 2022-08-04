Right in the town centre with this scene of Market Street. Leaders Fashions dominates on the corner
Right in the town centre with this scene of Market Street. Leaders Fashions dominates on the corner

11 forgotten street and shop scenes around Blackpool town centre which you may remember from the 70s, 80s and 90s

A random crop of photos create a stroll round central Blackpool reminding us of views which are long gone.

By Claire Lark
Thursday, 4th August 2022, 3:45 pm

Some of the buildings remain but they have changed so much over the years that they are hardly recognisable. Others have been pulled down to make way for new developments and many of the shops have gone and been replaced.

1. Stroll through the streets

The construction of Pizzaland on the corner of Temple Street and Church Street in 1990

2. Stroll through the streets

This photo snaps the east side of Water Street. What were the buildings used for?

3. A stroll through the streets

This photo was taken in 1978 on Hornby Road. The buildings were used as a homeless hostel but were being redeveloped into a luxurious Spanish village developments

4. Strolling the streets

A policeman redirects traffic in Deansgate in 1973 at a time when new road signs were introduced

