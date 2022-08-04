Some of the buildings remain but they have changed so much over the years that they are hardly recognisable. Others have been pulled down to make way for new developments and many of the shops have gone and been replaced.
In case you missed them: 15 scenes which show striking urban differences in Cleveleys, Norcross and Bispham through the eyes of Google Street View
19 candid scenes of Blackpool town centre which capture moments in time during the 1980s - including Coral Island, Victoria Street, Lewis's, the Golden Mile and North Pier
Page 1 of 3