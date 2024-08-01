25 ultra nostalgic pictures to take you back in time to Blackpool in 1968, from pubs to schools

By Jack Marshall , Claire Lark
Published 1st Nov 2023, 10:29 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2024, 11:56 BST

The year was 1968 and Blackpool was at its peak as a vibrant destination for holidaymakers.

The prom was lined with bustling arcades and entertainment venues, it was a place of fun with the timeless allure of the British seaside. It was the year Sir Matt Busby switched on the lights, Tom Jones came to perform and the town centre was beginning to change. These are the pictures which defined a year in our town.

One of Blackpool 's oldest pubs, The Talbot, comes down in 1968

1. Blackpool, 1968

One of Blackpool 's oldest pubs, The Talbot, comes down in 1968

Blackpool Grammar School, 1968

2. Blackpool, 1968

Blackpool Grammar School, 1968

Mike and Bernie Winters from North Pier season show in June 1968 at the garden party of Pear Tree House

3. Blackpool, 1968

Mike and Bernie Winters from North Pier season show in June 1968 at the garden party of Pear Tree House

This was the corner of King Street and Deansgate and shows the hole in the road after the removal of the weighbridge outside St John's market

4. Blackpool, 1968

This was the corner of King Street and Deansgate and shows the hole in the road after the removal of the weighbridge outside St John's market

Holly Bank Cottage and the wreckage of the crashed Lightning in Pilling in September 1968

5. Blackpool, 1968

Holly Bank Cottage and the wreckage of the crashed Lightning in Pilling in September 1968

Wearing her famous hairnet, actress Violet Carson in her costume as Ena Sharples in Coronation Street, gives a cheery greeting

6. Blackpool, 1968

Wearing her famous hairnet, actress Violet Carson in her costume as Ena Sharples in Coronation Street, gives a cheery greeting

