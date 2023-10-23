1 . Creepy Blackpool

Blackpool paranormal investigator Stephen Mercer looking for ghosts at the Grand Theatre, Blackpool. The theatre is supposedly haunted by Charlie, who has been identified as the spirit of an audience member who threw himself to his death from the theatre balcony after being spurned by an actress. Charlie has been described as a cheeky ghost who plays pranks on performers. In the 1980s, a pantomime director told how he was sat in the upper circle of the theatre, close to where Charlie is thought to have jumped, when his shoulder was repeatedly tapped. Nobody else was around. There's also heightened spiritual activity is due to a ‘paranormal portal’ above the stage Photo: Bill Johnson