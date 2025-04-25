They are mainly the 1990s and snapshot Grange Park and Mereside, life, people and buildings which are sure to bring back the memories. Despite their chequered reputations, people were quick to defend the estates when we asked readers for their memories.
John Whitehouse said: “My Gran used to live on Dinmore Avenue just around the corner from Easington Cresent. Her Neighbour was one of the scruffiest looking people I've ever met, but he was also one of the nicest. Think Compo from Last of Summer wine.” Pete Spencer added: “Don’t be judgmental lots of lovely people live good lives there. Not a bad place at all, think it’s nice community.
Whatever your thoughts, the pictures remember two of Blackpool’s largest communities.
1. Life on the estates
Vox pop on the likelihood of CCTV cameras being fitted in Mereside estate, Blackpool. Pic shows the shopping area earmarked for the cameras Photo: Rob Lock
2. Life on the estates
A call at the Grange Park Estate Office with District Housing Manager Stephanie Harrison and Repairs Officer Tony Walton, 2001 Photo: Mike Foster
3. Grange Park Estate
Grange Park Estate, 1998 Photo: submit
4. Life on the estates
Members of Grange Park Community Association who were trying to improve the image of the estate Photo: Martin Bostock
5. Life on the estates
Guests and dignitries at the demolition of derelict garages on the Mereside Estates Photo: Submit
6. Life on the estates
Grange Park mum Lorraine Cribbon with daughter Jolene study the files which is an anti drugs booklet distributed to children on the estate, 1997 Photo: Dawn Castle