25 amazing throwback retro pictures in teh 1990s of Blackpool schools, teachers and pupils

By Claire Lark, Claire Lark
Published 1st May 2023, 04:55 BST
Updated 9th Dec 2024, 12:42 BST

These brilliant picture memories are for a generation of school pupils in Blackpool.

Those long ago days have always been captured on film by our photographers. They were all taken in the decade of the 90s which means many of these children will have families of their own – perhaps even attending the same schools. There are some cute pictures there and they cover many of the town’s schools. Can you spot yourself?

In case you missed them: 11 pictures remembering 1990s kids from Blackpool schools and their entries in the Young Seasiders

26 unforgettable photos which will remind 1990s kids of their primary school days across the Blackpool area

Blackpool 1999: 22 picture gems which capture a year of people memories from Miss Blackpool to school celebrations at Highfield High

Take a trip down memory lane looking back at people and places through the decades - from long, lost boozers to memorable moments in time and much, much more - sign up to our NEW newsletter here

Blackpool Lions present musical instruments to Waterloo Primary School. Pictured L-R Alex Kay, President of Blackpool Lions Ken Ogden and Toni Thompson

1. Primary School 1990s

Blackpool Lions present musical instruments to Waterloo Primary School. Pictured L-R Alex Kay, President of Blackpool Lions Ken Ogden and Toni Thompson Photo: Martin Bostock

Photo Sales
PC John Crystal finds out how sharp the teeth are, of Willy the Wicked Wolf - one of the puppets in the "Its my life" drugs awareness puppet show, performed at Layton Primary School. Watching are Kirsty McKell, Kirsty Darroch, Lee Hindle and Helena Lockwood

2. Primary School 1990s

PC John Crystal finds out how sharp the teeth are, of Willy the Wicked Wolf - one of the puppets in the "Its my life" drugs awareness puppet show, performed at Layton Primary School. Watching are Kirsty McKell, Kirsty Darroch, Lee Hindle and Helena Lockwood Photo: Bill Johnson

Photo Sales
Charlotte Smith And Darren Wise were health eaters at Marton County Primary School

3. Primary School 1990s

Charlotte Smith And Darren Wise were health eaters at Marton County Primary School Photo: Mike Foster

Photo Sales
The After School Care Club at St. Nicholas CE Primary School received a cheque for £2,500 from LAWTEC

4. Primary School 1990s

The After School Care Club at St. Nicholas CE Primary School received a cheque for £2,500 from LAWTEC Photo: Bill Johnson

Photo Sales
Bill Maclaren, chairman of Governors at Staining CE Primary School presented each child at the School with a commemorative mug, after a glowing OFSTED report

5. Primary School 1990s

Bill Maclaren, chairman of Governors at Staining CE Primary School presented each child at the School with a commemorative mug, after a glowing OFSTED report Photo: Bill Johnson

Photo Sales
Keith Harris and Orville help to plant a tree at Marton County Primary School, Blackpool

6. Primary Schools 1990s

Keith Harris and Orville help to plant a tree at Marton County Primary School, Blackpool Photo: Rob Lock

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Blackpool
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice