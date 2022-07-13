The annual event, which is one of the largest transport festivals in the UK, turns a normally quiet Fleetwood town centre into a sea of people. There are thousands and thousands of people in fact, walking the length of Lord Street and North Albert Street to view the exhibits and explore what the event has to offer. These photos go right back to the 1990s through to just a few years ago and are mainly the crowd scenes, parades, bands and dancers – the ones where you can try and see if you can spot yourself. This Sunday the event in back for the first time in three years - alongside creative arts festival SpareParts.