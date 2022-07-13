This is one of the earliest crowd scenes on file and dates back to 1997
This is one of the earliest crowd scenes on file and dates back to 1997

25 crowd scenes and people memories at the heart of Fleetwood Festival of Transport through the decades

Fleetwood Festival of Transport, affectionately known locally as Tram Sunday, has always been a massive crowd puller.

By Claire Lark
Wednesday, 13th July 2022, 3:45 pm
Updated Wednesday, 13th July 2022, 3:52 pm

The annual event, which is one of the largest transport festivals in the UK, turns a normally quiet Fleetwood town centre into a sea of people. There are thousands and thousands of people in fact, walking the length of Lord Street and North Albert Street to view the exhibits and explore what the event has to offer. These photos go right back to the 1990s through to just a few years ago and are mainly the crowd scenes, parades, bands and dancers – the ones where you can try and see if you can spot yourself. This Sunday the event in back for the first time in three years - alongside creative arts festival SpareParts.

In case you missed them: Eerie emptiness captured in rare photos of Blackpool Derby Baths after it was closed and left abandoned

22 scenes which show Fleetwood's loved and lost shops and how Lord Street was changing in the 90s and 00s

14 evocative images of Blackpool's lost footbridge - before it became a concrete eyesore

1. Tram Sunday crowds

An historic tram edges through the crowds on Lord Street in 1997

Photo: Rob Lock

Photo Sales

2. Tram Sunday crowds

By the time this photo was taken in 2008 Tram Sunday was called Fleetwood Transport Festival

Photo: Bill Johnson

Photo Sales

3. Tram Sunday crowds

The Mayoral Party lead the procession in 2002

Photo: John Atkinson

Photo Sales

4. Tram Sunday crowds

The Blackpool celebrations of 1985 included showcasing old trams and vehicles in Fleetwood. The following year this became part of the port's 150th birthday party. This is the very first Tram Sunday 1986 .

Photo: submit

Photo Sales
TramFleetwoodLord StreetBlackpool
Next Page
Page 1 of 6