25 brilliant pictures to take you back to Blackpool in 1972

These pictures throw back to 1972.
By Claire Lark
Published 26th Sep 2023, 11:40 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 16:03 BST

It was a year of turbulence – and disaster. A plane crashed at Pontins, there was a horrific incident at Blackpool Victoria Hospital when an eye doctor stabbed three children and there was a fire at Blackpool Pleasure Beach. It was a year of strikes in industry but it was also a year of new attractions in Blackpool.

Landaus parked in Ibbison Street

1. Blackpool, 1972

Landaus parked in Ibbison Street Photo: submit

Concorde flypast drew the crowds

2. Blackpool, 1972

Concorde flypast drew the crowds Photo: Submit

Firemen search among the smoking wreckage of Pontins Aircrash

3. Blackpool, 1972

Firemen search among the smoking wreckage of Pontins Aircrash Photo: Submit

The Coliseum Coach station closed in December 1972 until the following summer for complete rebuilding and, in 1987, a change of use to a coach compound was directly responsible for the creation of the Coliseum Trades Association. Originally an action group of hoteliers and other business people marched through the streets in support of their aims

4. Blackpool, 1972

The Coliseum Coach station closed in December 1972 until the following summer for complete rebuilding and, in 1987, a change of use to a coach compound was directly responsible for the creation of the Coliseum Trades Association. Originally an action group of hoteliers and other business people marched through the streets in support of their aims Photo: Submit

Blackpool Pleasure Beach fire, 1972

5. Blackpool, 1972

Blackpool Pleasure Beach fire, 1972 Photo: Submit

Father Christmas arrives at North Station on his way to RHO Hills store, Bank Hey Street

6. Blackpool, 1972

Father Christmas arrives at North Station on his way to RHO Hills store, Bank Hey Street Photo: submit

