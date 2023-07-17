News you can trust since 1873
Wyre & Preston North MP Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary

22 retro scenes of Blackpool bands as they chased their dreams for stardom in Rock Quest

This fabulous gallery looks back at the bands who battled it out in Blackpool’s Rock Quest in the noughties.
By Claire Lark
Published 8th Mar 2022, 15:45 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 13:22 BST

These are from the noughties and feature the bands who rocked the stage at the Tower Lounge with hopes pinned on winning. Desormais, The Neon Trees, Smaquehead, The Shore are just some of the memorable bands from the era .

The Theory, 2001

1. Rock Quest 00s

The Theory, 2001 Photo: Submit

Crowds at the Rock Quest 2006 final held at the Tower Lounge

2. Rock Quest 00s

Crowds at the Rock Quest 2006 final held at the Tower Lounge Photo: Bill Johnson

Rock Quest 2003 - Neocoma - heat four

3. Rock Quest 00s

Rock Quest 2003 - Neocoma - heat four Photo: Submit

Smaquehead, 2003. Pictured from left, Jonathan Ratcliffe, Chris Thompson, Oz, Bobby Barber and Shaun Reader.

4. Rock Quest 00s

Smaquehead, 2003. Pictured from left, Jonathan Ratcliffe, Chris Thompson, Oz, Bobby Barber and Shaun Reader. Photo: Mike Foster

Rock Quest Final, Desormais, 2001

5. Rock Quest 00s

Rock Quest Final, Desormais, 2001 Photo: Martin Bostock

The Neon Trees

6. Rock Quest 00s

The Neon Trees Photo: Mike Foster

Heat Three Rock Quest 2003 contestants The Shore - Jamie Smith, Robert Hope, Mark Almond and Mark Fahy.

7. Rock Quest 00s

Heat Three Rock Quest 2003 contestants The Shore - Jamie Smith, Robert Hope, Mark Almond and Mark Fahy. Photo: Martin Bostock

Rock Quest 2006 final

8. Rock Quest 00s

Rock Quest 2006 final Photo: Bill Johnson

