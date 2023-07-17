22 retro scenes of Blackpool bands as they chased their dreams for stardom in Rock Quest
This fabulous gallery looks back at the bands who battled it out in Blackpool’s Rock Quest in the noughties.
By Claire Lark
Published 8th Mar 2022, 15:45 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 13:22 BST
These are from the noughties and feature the bands who rocked the stage at the Tower Lounge with hopes pinned on winning. Desormais, The Neon Trees, Smaquehead, The Shore are just some of the memorable bands from the era .
