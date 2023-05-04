News you can trust since 1873
21 scenes from concerts which have rocked Blackpool right back to 1994 - including Stone Roses, Peter Andre and Richard Ashcroft

Blackpool plays a massive part in the entertainment industry - not least on its stages where many artists have performed live concerts and at special events for their adorning fans.

By Claire Lark
Published 4th May 2023, 15:45 BST

Right back to when the Beatles played at the ABC in the Sixties to the more recent gigs of the Arctic Monkeys, these photos show crowd scenes from decades up to the noughties - concert goers having the time of their lives.

Shane Ward at the Lancashire Red Rose Hero Awards at the Winter Gardens in 2007

1. Rocking the Gigs

Shane Ward at the Lancashire Red Rose Hero Awards at the Winter Gardens in 2007 Photo: Becky Matthews

Teenage fans at the Busted concert, Tower Ballroom in 2003

2. Rocking at the Gigs

Teenage fans at the Busted concert, Tower Ballroom in 2003 Photo: Rob Lock

Shane Ward wows the crowd at Lancashire Red Rose Hero Awards at the Winter Gardens

3. Rocking the Gigs

Shane Ward wows the crowd at Lancashire Red Rose Hero Awards at the Winter Gardens Photo: Becky Matthews

Fans queuing for the JLS concert at Blackpool's Opera Winter Gardens.

4. Rocking the Gigs

Fans queuing for the JLS concert at Blackpool's Opera Winter Gardens. Photo: Bill Johnson

