Pupils illustrate the business related courses on offer at their school in 2007. From left, Helen Cummings, Bethan Wylie, Jessica Holker, Jake Emery and Stephen Hawkins.
21 scenes from Blackpool St George's High School which will bring memories flooding back for the classes of the 00s

SO many memories captured in these great photos of pupils at St George’s High School in Marton.

By Claire Lark
34 minutes ago

They are all from the decade of the 00s and show some fabulous events, including the school’s 50th anniversary celebrations. If you were there at the time, you might be able to spot yourself or your mates.

1. St George's High 00s

Nicola Holt with Philip Halton (left) and Ben McIrnerney collecting their GCSE results in 2005

Photo: Bill Johnson

2. St George's High 00s

14-year-old Hayley Thompson had been selected to play for the Lancashire U-14s Netball Team in 2005

Photo: Mark Pearson

3. St George's High 00s

School Chaplain Father Andy Froud at St George's CE High School, with headboy Stefan Rademan and headgirl Caroline Whitworth, 2005

Photo: Bill Johnson

4. St George's High 00s

Spirituality Day event in 2007. A balloon release was part of the 50th Anniversary celebrations

Photo: Bill Johnson

