21 scenes capturing moments and memories at Blackpool high schools if you were there in the year 2000

Kids of the Millennium.

By Claire Lark
3 hours ago
Updated 23rd Jan 2023, 3:54pm

These photos go right back to the year 2000, capturing moments and memories for pupils at Blackpool’s high school. They will have you reminiscing…

1. High School in 2000

Pupils at Palatine School in Blackpool launched a website for the blind. Pic shows website designer David Newns (15) in foreground with the rest of the team.

Photo: Rob Lock

2. High School 2000

Highfield High School receiving their prize for winning the senior section of Technology for Schools competition. L-R Jennifer Milburn, Thomas Tribick, Sam Workman, Kelly Ann Haigh, Highfield ICT co-ordinator Janet Webster and Western Business Systems sales manager Peter Cross

Photo: Martin Bostock

3. High School 2000

Blackpool Schools held a Millennium Promenade concert at the Empress Ballroom, with bands and soloists from across the Fylde. Pic shows 13-year-old Samantha Brown warming up on the French horn during afternoon practice for her performance with the Blackpool Area Schools Symphony Orchestra

Photo: Rob Lock

4. High School 2000

Blackpool Schools held a Millenium Promenade concert at the Empress Ballroom, with bands and soloists from across the Fylde. This photo shows The Blackpool Area Schools Symphony Orchestra brass section in full swing

Photo: Rob Lock

