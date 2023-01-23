21 scenes capturing moments and memories at Blackpool high schools if you were there in the year 2000
Kids of the Millennium.
By Claire Lark
3 hours ago
Updated 23rd Jan 2023, 3:54pm
These photos go right back to the year 2000, capturing moments and memories for pupils at Blackpool’s high school. They will have you reminiscing…
We love taking you on a trip down memory lane looking back at people and places through the decades - from long, lost boozers to memorable moments in time and much, much more - sign up to our NEW newsletter here
In case you missed them: 21 evocative pictures of lost rides at Blackpool Pleasure Beach including Wild Mouse, Log Flume and Noah's Ark
15 pictures of Blackpool Transport and Ribble buses which will evoke feelings of 80s and 90s nostalgia - including the black and yellow Handy Bus
Page 1 of 5