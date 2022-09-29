News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Morag and Ian Leadbeater, of the Miller Arms, had managed to grab their own Teletubbies after queueing all night at Mothercare World in Preston, 1997
Morag and Ian Leadbeater, of the Miller Arms, had managed to grab their own Teletubbies after queueing all night at Mothercare World in Preston, 1997

21 pictures of the must-have Christmas toys from Argos and Toys R Us that Blackpool kids pleaded for back in the 90s and 00s

Argos released it’s predictions earlier this week for what they expect to be at the top of the Christmas lists this year.

By Claire Lark
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 3:45 pm
Updated Thursday, 29th September 2022, 4:17 pm

So we’ve taken a dive into the archives to find the must-have toys you might remember right back to the 1990s. There was nothing more exciting than opening a new Argos catalogue and flicking through the pages circling with a pen or cutting out the images of the toys you wished for the most. Life was much simpler back then! The toys featured are all captioned as ones to watch for during Christmas sales that year – were they on your lists or your child’s?

In case you missed them: 10 unearthed images of Blackpool's forgotten 1990s Tower Shopping Centre - in the days before Primark and HMV

14 contrasting scenes which show striking changes to Blackpool Grange Park Estate - its shops, parks and housing since the 00s

Poulton Teanlowe Centre: 22 nostalgic scenes of shops, people and moments at the heart of a community from the 70s to 00s

LOVE LANCASHIRE? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join our Facebook page Lancashire Nostalgia

1. Retro toys we loved

Nintendo Game Boy colour in 2001. The Game Boy revolutionised the way kids played games and by 2001, the brand had moved on from its classic grey to a range of vibrant colours which everyone wanted

Photo: submit

Photo Sales

2. Retro toys we loved

This is Leonardo - one of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles hitting the Christmas shelves in 2003. Along with Michelangelo, Donatello and Raphael they were one of the best selling toys of the 1980s and had made a comeback

Photo: PA Photo / handout

Photo Sales

3. Retro toys we loved

Sega Mega Drive - home of Sonic the Hedgehog and villain Doctor Ivo Eggman Robotnik. On every child's wish list in the 90s as games consoles really took off

Photo: submit

Photo Sales

4. Retro toys we loved

This picture of the iconic Buzz Lightyear was taken by Gazette photographers way back in 1996 when the movie first hit the big screen in the UK (26 years ago!) The cool yet completely loveable character is still as popular as ever and is a firm favourite under the Christmas tree

Photo: Mike Foster

Photo Sales
ArgosBlackpoolLancashireFacebook
Next Page
Page 1 of 5