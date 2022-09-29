21 pictures of the must-have Christmas toys from Argos and Toys R Us that Blackpool kids pleaded for back in the 90s and 00s
Argos released it’s predictions earlier this week for what they expect to be at the top of the Christmas lists this year.
By Claire Lark
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 3:45 pm
Updated
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 4:17 pm
So we’ve taken a dive into the archives to find the must-have toys you might remember right back to the 1990s. There was nothing more exciting than opening a new Argos catalogue and flicking through the pages circling with a pen or cutting out the images of the toys you wished for the most. Life was much simpler back then! The toys featured are all captioned as ones to watch for during Christmas sales that year – were they on your lists or your child’s?
