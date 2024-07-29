From sports, dance and drama to exam celebrations, teachers doing Tough Mudder and new school plans, they round up four years of memories. You might be pictured…
1. High School Memories
Players from Blackpool FC play a snooker match with Mark Selby and Shaun Murphy at Collegiate High SchoolPhoto: Daniel Martino
2. High School Memories 2010-2013
Blackpool FC manager Ian Holloway at Montgomery High School Ellis PorterPhoto: Martin Bostock
3. High School Memories
Blackpool FC captain Charlie Adam was at Hodgson High School to officially open their new sports hallPhoto: Rob Lock
4. High School Memories
St Mary's Catholic High School (Blackpool) pupils try out their competition winning "shop and drop" sandwich at the Poulton le Fylde branch of Subway. From left, Emma Mansfield, Michael James, Joe Campbell, Megan Weaver, Merin Thankachan and Jordan TaylorPhoto: Bill Johnson
5. High School Memories
The Gazette Education Awards 2012 at the Imperial Hotel, Blackpool North Shore. Millie Croston of Cardinal Allen Catholic High School, was presented with the Creative Arts Awards by Sarah Green (School of Creative Arts-Blackpool and the Fylde College)Photo: Bill Johnson
6. High School Memories
St Mary's Catholic High School Headteacher Stephen Tierney and pupils celebrate plans for a new school buildingPhoto: Bill Johnson