21 nostalgic retro pics of Blackpool high schools in the early 2010s, from Bispham High to St George's

By Jack Marshall , Claire Lark
Published 24th Oct 2023, 11:58 BST
Updated 29th Jul 2024, 10:54 BST

These fantastic pictures span the years 2010 to 2013 and bring back memories from schools across Blackpool.

From sports, dance and drama to exam celebrations, teachers doing Tough Mudder and new school plans, they round up four years of memories. You might be pictured…

Players from Blackpool FC play a snooker match with Mark Selby and Shaun Murphy at Collegiate High School

1. High School Memories

Players from Blackpool FC play a snooker match with Mark Selby and Shaun Murphy at Collegiate High SchoolPhoto: Daniel Martino

Blackpool FC manager Ian Holloway at Montgomery High School Ellis Porter

2. High School Memories 2010-2013

Blackpool FC manager Ian Holloway at Montgomery High School Ellis PorterPhoto: Martin Bostock

Blackpool FC captain Charlie Adam was at Hodgson High School to officially open their new sports hall

3. High School Memories

Blackpool FC captain Charlie Adam was at Hodgson High School to officially open their new sports hallPhoto: Rob Lock

St Mary's Catholic High School (Blackpool) pupils try out their competition winning "shop and drop" sandwich at the Poulton le Fylde branch of Subway. From left, Emma Mansfield, Michael James, Joe Campbell, Megan Weaver, Merin Thankachan and Jordan Taylor

4. High School Memories

St Mary's Catholic High School (Blackpool) pupils try out their competition winning "shop and drop" sandwich at the Poulton le Fylde branch of Subway. From left, Emma Mansfield, Michael James, Joe Campbell, Megan Weaver, Merin Thankachan and Jordan TaylorPhoto: Bill Johnson

The Gazette Education Awards 2012 at the Imperial Hotel, Blackpool North Shore. Millie Croston of Cardinal Allen Catholic High School, was presented with the Creative Arts Awards by Sarah Green (School of Creative Arts-Blackpool and the Fylde College)

5. High School Memories

The Gazette Education Awards 2012 at the Imperial Hotel, Blackpool North Shore. Millie Croston of Cardinal Allen Catholic High School, was presented with the Creative Arts Awards by Sarah Green (School of Creative Arts-Blackpool and the Fylde College)Photo: Bill Johnson

St Mary's Catholic High School Headteacher Stephen Tierney and pupils celebrate plans for a new school building

6. High School Memories

St Mary's Catholic High School Headteacher Stephen Tierney and pupils celebrate plans for a new school buildingPhoto: Bill Johnson

