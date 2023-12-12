21 nostalgic Poulton-le-Fylde photos of the Teanlowe Centre from the 70s to 00s
Favourite shops included Cobweb Records, Martin’s Newsagents, Windmill Shoes and Something Special – and they were all under one roof at the Teanlowe Centre.
This clutch of rare scenes go right back to when the Poulton shopping centre was first built in the early 1970s – including on its opening day. It was a real attraction for Poulton. It enhanced its shopping facilities with a new, modern, all-under-cover shopping mall and people from across the Fylde would enjoy a shopping trip there. Shops came and went over the years, including Ethel Austin a decade or so ago. It also housed nightclubs including The Hub and Peppermint Lounge. In 2016 it underwent it’s biggest redesign since its 70s construction at a cost of £6.7m –incorporating the new Booths store. But for now these images will take you back to earlier times and are bound to stir the memories.
