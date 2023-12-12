News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

21 nostalgic Poulton-le-Fylde photos of the Teanlowe Centre from the 70s to 00s

Favourite shops included Cobweb Records, Martin’s Newsagents, Windmill Shoes and Something Special – and they were all under one roof at the Teanlowe Centre.
By Claire Lark
Published 19th Sep 2022, 04:55 GMT
Updated 12th Dec 2023, 12:46 GMT

This clutch of rare scenes go right back to when the Poulton shopping centre was first built in the early 1970s – including on its opening day. It was a real attraction for Poulton. It enhanced its shopping facilities with a new, modern, all-under-cover shopping mall and people from across the Fylde would enjoy a shopping trip there. Shops came and went over the years, including Ethel Austin a decade or so ago. It also housed nightclubs including The Hub and Peppermint Lounge. In 2016 it underwent it’s biggest redesign since its 70s construction at a cost of £6.7m –incorporating the new Booths store. But for now these images will take you back to earlier times and are bound to stir the memories.

In case you missed them: 24 scenes which snapshot a generation of kids at Baines High School in the 90s and 00s

26 scenes from Hodgson High School which will have you reminiscing if you went there in the 90s and 00s

30 scenes which snapshot a generation of kids at Millfield High School in the 90s and 00s

LOVE NOSTALGIA? LOVE LANCASHIRE? Join our Facebook page Lancashire Nostalgia

Another scene from around the opening of the Teanlowe in the 70s

1. Teanlowe Centre

Another scene from around the opening of the Teanlowe in the 70s Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Something Special sold all kinds of giftware - this was 2002

2. Teanlowe Centre

Something Special sold all kinds of giftware - this was 2002 Photo: Dave Nelson

Photo Sales
June 1987 - Martins Newsagents, Teanlowe's Kitchen and the chemist

3. Teanlowe Centre

June 1987 - Martins Newsagents, Teanlowe's Kitchen and the chemist Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Remember Cobweb Records? This was in 1974 when the finishing touches were being made to the new centre

4. Teanlowe Centre

Remember Cobweb Records? This was in 1974 when the finishing touches were being made to the new centre Photo: National World

Photo Sales
This was the opening day and the shops were still getting ready to open

5. Teanlowe Centre

This was the opening day and the shops were still getting ready to open Photo: National World

Photo Sales
2004 - an advertising board for travel agents Lunn Poly to the left with familiar shops to the right

6. Teanlowe Centre

2004 - an advertising board for travel agents Lunn Poly to the left with familiar shops to the right Photo: Bill Johnson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page