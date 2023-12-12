This clutch of rare scenes go right back to when the Poulton shopping centre was first built in the early 1970s – including on its opening day. It was a real attraction for Poulton. It enhanced its shopping facilities with a new, modern, all-under-cover shopping mall and people from across the Fylde would enjoy a shopping trip there. Shops came and went over the years, including Ethel Austin a decade or so ago. It also housed nightclubs including The Hub and Peppermint Lounge. In 2016 it underwent it’s biggest redesign since its 70s construction at a cost of £6.7m –incorporating the new Booths store. But for now these images will take you back to earlier times and are bound to stir the memories.