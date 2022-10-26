News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Ready for the rush at Fleetwood Beer Festival. Bartenders (from left) Gary Walkey, Pete Carter, Rob Wheatley, Mark Kirkland, Ian Wood and Ron Miller in 1998
Ready for the rush at Fleetwood Beer Festival. Bartenders (from left) Gary Walkey, Pete Carter, Rob Wheatley, Mark Kirkland, Ian Wood and Ron Miller in 1998

20 picture memories celebrating the beer festivals which kept the pints flowing including Fleetwood Beer Festival, Blackpool Beer Festival and the Saddle Inn

Everyone loves a good beer festival.

By Claire Lark
4 minutes ago

And there’s no shortage of them on the Fylde Coast either with at least three which have provided us with some great pictures from the past.

Fleetwood Beer Festival is still going strong, this year’s is actually this weekend and will be the 39th annual event. Blackpool Beer Festival, a popular one at the Saddle Inn and events in Lytham are also featured in this gallery. Are you pictured?

In case you missed them: 20 scenes which capture life in Blackpool's favourite pubs back to 1997 - including Ma Kellys, No 4 and Shenanigans

19 scenes which snapshot life in Blackpool's best loved pubs in the 1990s - including Devonshire Arms, Saddle Inn, Wheatsheaf and No3

15 nostalgic pictures of popular Blackpool pubs that are no longer with us

1. Beer Festival Memories

Licensee Don Ashton from the Saddle on Whitegate Drive ahead of the pub's Beer Festival in 1997. The had received numerous complaints about the noise in the previous year and as a result were having a mime artist as part of the entertainment

Photo: Dawn Castle

Photo Sales

2. Beer Festival memories

Only here for the beer: Revellers at the opening of the Saddle Beer Festival in 1999

Photo: Mike Foster

Photo Sales

3. Beer Festival Memories

Fenella Warburton at Fleetwood Beer Festival in 1997

Photo: Bill Johnson

Photo Sales

4. Beer Festival Memories

Dad and son - David and Chris Brown , from Fleetwood, enjoying a pint together at Fleetwood Beer Festival in 1999

Photo: Bill Johnson

Photo Sales
BlackpoolLytham
Next Page
Page 1 of 5