And there’s no shortage of them on the Fylde Coast either with at least three which have provided us with some great pictures from the past.

Fleetwood Beer Festival is still going strong, this year’s is actually this weekend and will be the 39th annual event. Blackpool Beer Festival, a popular one at the Saddle Inn and events in Lytham are also featured in this gallery. Are you pictured?

In case you missed them: 20 scenes which capture life in Blackpool's favourite pubs back to 1997 - including Ma Kellys, No 4 and Shenanigans

1. Beer Festival Memories Licensee Don Ashton from the Saddle on Whitegate Drive ahead of the pub's Beer Festival in 1997. The had received numerous complaints about the noise in the previous year and as a result were having a mime artist as part of the entertainment Photo: Dawn Castle Photo Sales

2. Beer Festival memories Only here for the beer: Revellers at the opening of the Saddle Beer Festival in 1999 Photo: Mike Foster Photo Sales

3. Beer Festival Memories Fenella Warburton at Fleetwood Beer Festival in 1997 Photo: Bill Johnson Photo Sales

4. Beer Festival Memories Dad and son - David and Chris Brown , from Fleetwood, enjoying a pint together at Fleetwood Beer Festival in 1999 Photo: Bill Johnson Photo Sales