20 emotive scenes which remember how Blackpool people mourned the death of Princess Diana 25 years ago
Tomorrow marks 25 years since the tragic and untimely death of Diana, Princess of Wales.
The ‘People’s Princess’ had a place in the hearts of many Fylde Coast folk, visiting the area on several occasions.
After her death, hundreds of floral tributes were left in Blackpool town centre and letters written in to The Gazette from people who wanted to pay their own personal respects.
The Gazette provided extensive coverage of Diana’s funeral, which took place at Westminster Abbey, as well as remembering her through the eyes of the people in our home town. The promenade was plunged into darkness when the Illuminations and street lights were turned off. The flag at the top of the tower was lowered to half mast and people flooded to the town hall to sign books of condolence. There was a veil of grief across the whole town. These photos reflect that and also how she is warmly remembered.