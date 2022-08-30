The Gazette provided extensive coverage of Diana’s funeral, which took place at Westminster Abbey, as well as remembering her through the eyes of the people in our home town. The promenade was plunged into darkness when the Illuminations and street lights were turned off. The flag at the top of the tower was lowered to half mast and people flooded to the town hall to sign books of condolence. There was a veil of grief across the whole town. These photos reflect that and also how she is warmly remembered.