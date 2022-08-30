News you can trust since 1873
The scene outside Blackpool Town Hall as the Funeral Service for Princess Diana took place in London
The scene outside Blackpool Town Hall as the Funeral Service for Princess Diana took place in London

20 emotive scenes which remember how Blackpool people mourned the death of Princess Diana 25 years ago

Tomorrow marks 25 years since the tragic and untimely death of Diana, Princess of Wales.

By Claire Lark
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 3:45 pm

The ‘People’s Princess’ had a place in the hearts of many Fylde Coast folk, visiting the area on several occasions.

After her death, hundreds of floral tributes were left in Blackpool town centre and letters written in to The Gazette from people who wanted to pay their own personal respects.

The Gazette provided extensive coverage of Diana’s funeral, which took place at Westminster Abbey, as well as remembering her through the eyes of the people in our home town. The promenade was plunged into darkness when the Illuminations and street lights were turned off. The flag at the top of the tower was lowered to half mast and people flooded to the town hall to sign books of condolence. There was a veil of grief across the whole town. These photos reflect that and also how she is warmly remembered.

1. Remembering the People's Princess

Darkness fell when Blackpool Illuminations were not switched as a mark of respect for the death of Princess Diana

Photo: Rob Lock

2. Remembering the People's Princess

Princess Diana comforts Madge Hargrave who became unwell during the 1992 visit to Blackpool

Photo: historical

3. Remembering the People's Princess

Children from St John's School paused to remember Diana. Pictured are David Gillespie, William Morrison, Lee Robinson

Photo: DAVE NELSON

4. Remembering the People's Princess

Princess Diana Memorial service took place at St. John's Parish Church. Church Street was closed to traffic - but the crowds didn't come

Photo: Bill Johnson

