19 scenes of excited celebrities you will remember from the 90s and 00s who switched on Blackpool Illuminations
They were top of their game when they headed to Blackpool to switch on the resort’s famous Illuminations.
By Claire Lark
Monday, 29th August 2022, 3:45 pm
And judging by the sheer look of excitement on their faces (except The Stig) it was clear that performing the honours meant so much to them. Whether they were remembering the times when they came to Blackpool as kids to see the lights or they were just taking in the moment, no matter how famous they were, they were beaming as they pulled the switch. Who wouldn’t want to switch on the lights? What an amazing, truly British honour it is.
These photos cast back to the era and there are a few crowd shots too.
