News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
UK economy grew by 0.2% in August as service sector provides boost
Israel orders evacuation of 1.1m people from northern Gaza
Teacher gets lifetime ban after sending topless photos to student
SNP MP defects to Tories after claiming 'toxic and bully treatment'
Bernie Ecclestone spared jail time after guilty fraud plea
Ex-Barclays boss fined £1.8m by FCA over misleading links to Epstein

19 retro Blackpool Sandcastle Waterpark pictures as it wins Visit England Gold Award

The Sandcastle has evolved over the years and these archive photos remind us how it all looked in the early days.
By Claire Lark
Published 12th Apr 2023, 15:45 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 11:58 BST

It started out with just a couple of slides and the wave pool being the largest attractions. It had flamingos, palm trees, terraces and that all important constant temperature of 84 degrees. Most of that is still there but its changed so much inside adding in 18 water slides and numerous other exciting attractions. And now, decades later it has won a Visit England Gold Award. Can you remember those early days at the Sandcastle? The photos are from the 80s and 90s.

In case you missed them: 21 evocative pictures of lost rides at Blackpool Pleasure Beach including Wild Mouse, Log Flume and Noah's Ark

16 scenes to evoke memories of a very different Blackpool seafront in the 1990s

34 brilliant scenes which capture a generation of kids at Blackpool high schools in the 1990s

A different angle across the waterslides opening up to show what the Sandcastle was like in 1989

1. Sandcastle - the early days

A different angle across the waterslides opening up to show what the Sandcastle was like in 1989 Photo: National World

Photo Sales
There's no date on this photo but looks late 1980s. A great, fun scene

2. Sandcastle - the early years

There's no date on this photo but looks late 1980s. A great, fun scene Photo: National World

Photo Sales
The original slides rolling above where the Lazy River is today

3. Sandcastle - the early years

The original slides rolling above where the Lazy River is today Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Families in the wave pool in 1987

4. Sandcastle - the early years

Families in the wave pool in 1987 Photo: National World

Photo Sales
A scene from inside during the 1980s. very tropical looking - do you remember the Sandcastle when it looked like this?

5. Sandcastle - the early years

A scene from inside during the 1980s. very tropical looking - do you remember the Sandcastle when it looked like this? Photo: National World

Photo Sales
A packed Sandcastle in the late 80s. It has changed almost beyond recognition. The wave pool, two slides, terraces, palm trees and a constant temperature of 84 degrees was how it all started. Remember the exotic flamingos flying above?

6. Sandcastle - the early days

A packed Sandcastle in the late 80s. It has changed almost beyond recognition. The wave pool, two slides, terraces, palm trees and a constant temperature of 84 degrees was how it all started. Remember the exotic flamingos flying above? Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Blackpool Pleasure Beach