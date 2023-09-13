News you can trust since 1873
19 brands that disappeared from Blackpool high streets in recent times including Wilko, Maplin and Thomas Cook

The retail industry has struggled in last decade or so with many brands going into administration.
By Claire Lark
Published 13th Sep 2023, 12:25 BST
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 12:26 BST

The latest is Wilko which once had a store in Blackpool and there’s one in Cleveleys which will be closing its doors. But which other stores do you remember which have disappeared from our town? Here’s a reminder of those which have either gone bust, moved out or rebranded as online companies

Wilko in Blackpool town centre closed as part of the tramway development but it has now gone into administration

1. Lost brands

Wilko in Blackpool town centre closed as part of the tramway development but it has now gone into administration Photo: Google

Littlewoods in Bank Hey Street was sold to Primark

2. Lost brands

Littlewoods in Bank Hey Street was sold to Primark Photo: Bill Johnson

MFI in Vicarage Lane. One stop shop for all things DIY

3. Lost brands

MFI in Vicarage Lane. One stop shop for all things DIY Photo: Christian Blake

Can't forget Woolies, this was Blackpool's main store in Bank Hey Street.

4. Lost brands

Can't forget Woolies, this was Blackpool's main store in Bank Hey Street. Photo: Bill Johnson

WH Smith closed in Blackpool in 2020

5. Lost brands

WH Smith closed in Blackpool in 2020 Photo: Bill Johnson

The Barratts shoe shop in Houndshill Shopping Centre closed in 2012

6. Lost brands

The Barratts shoe shop in Houndshill Shopping Centre closed in 2012 Photo: Lorne Campbell

