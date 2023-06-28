News you can trust since 1873
18 memorable pictures of Rose Queens and Gala Queens in Blackpool, Lytham, Freckleton, Thornton, Fleetwood and Kirkham in the 90s and 00s

Summer is the season of galas, fetes and carnivals.
By Claire Lark
Published 28th Jun 2023, 14:00 BST

There’s hardly a weekend goes by without a summer celebration on the Fylde Coast and for some children, it is their time to shine. These pictures round up some of the gala and rose queens who dressed up for the occasions to be crowned queen at events in the 1990s and early 00s.

Tracey Smithey is crowned as rose queen at Marton Methodist Church, 1997

1. Rose Queen Memories

Tracey Smithey is crowned as rose queen at Marton Methodist Church, 1997 Photo: Dawn Castle

Mereside Rose Queen Lindsay Ellison and retinue

2. Rose Queen Memories

Mereside Rose Queen Lindsay Ellison and retinue Photo: Robert Charles Norton Lock

Abby Pridmore - Singleton rose queen, 2001

3. Rose Queen Memories

Abby Pridmore - Singleton rose queen, 2001 Photo: Submit

Normoss and Staining Gala. Left Lytham Rose Queen Yvette Spedding 12, and Maid Kath Donohoe 11

4. Rose Queen Memories

Normoss and Staining Gala. Left Lytham Rose Queen Yvette Spedding 12, and Maid Kath Donohoe 11 Photo: Dave Nelson

12-year-old Lucy Kay who was the Holy Trinitychurch Rose Queen in 1997

5. Rose Queen Memories

12-year-old Lucy Kay who was the Holy Trinitychurch Rose Queen in 1997 Photo: Dawn Castle

Pic shows Rose Queen Megan Porter (11) with her retinue at Lytham Club Day in 1998

6. Rose Queen Memories

Pic shows Rose Queen Megan Porter (11) with her retinue at Lytham Club Day in 1998 Photo: Rob Lock

Thornton Gala Rose Queen Lindsay Barnes in 1997

7. Rose Queen Memories

Thornton Gala Rose Queen Lindsay Barnes in 1997 Photo: Martin Bostock

Kirkham Gala Willows Church rose queen Lucy Anne Walton, 1997

8. Rose Queen Memories

Kirkham Gala Willows Church rose queen Lucy Anne Walton, 1997 Photo: Dawn Castle

