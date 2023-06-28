18 memorable pictures of Rose Queens and Gala Queens in Blackpool, Lytham, Freckleton, Thornton, Fleetwood and Kirkham in the 90s and 00s
Summer is the season of galas, fetes and carnivals.
By Claire Lark
Published 28th Jun 2023, 14:00 BST
There’s hardly a weekend goes by without a summer celebration on the Fylde Coast and for some children, it is their time to shine. These pictures round up some of the gala and rose queens who dressed up for the occasions to be crowned queen at events in the 1990s and early 00s.
