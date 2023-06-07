The town’s annual Blackpool Pride event takes place this weekend so it's the perfect excuse to dig into our archives to remember past events.
The whole event is aimed at promoting equality and diversity and also encouraging people to have a good time and these pictures go right back to those early days when the festival was first launched.
1. Memories of Blackpool Pride
Flying the flag at Blackpool Pride Festival 2015 is Sophie Ball Photo: Daniel Martino
2. Blackpool Pride Memories
Organisers of the Gay Pride festival in 2006. At back L-R are Bob Tulip, Marline Elmore, Mark Hurste and Paul Skelton. L-R at front are Mark Seargent and Paul Lomax Photo: Mark Pearson
3. Memories of Blackpool Pride
Festival organisers Tim Allen, Gary Lovatt, Sea Pickup, Liam Halewood, Tim James, Darren Bee, Kath Smith, DJ Just Lee and Cybil Duvuax Photo: Martin Bostock
4. Blackpool Pride
Shirley Forrest and Lesley Teckoe Photo: AJR
5. Memories of Blackpool Pride
Blackpool Gay Pride Festival - Kim Shennan and Sue Mannion Photo: AJR
6. Blackpool Pride
Blackpool Pride Festival 2015 Photo: Daniel Martino
7. Blackpool Pride
Blackpool Pride Festival 2015 Photo: Daniel Martino
8. Blackpool Pride
Blackpool Pride Festival 2015 Photo: Daniel Martino