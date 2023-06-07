News you can trust since 1873
18 Blackpool Pride pictures which capture the LGBT community festival back to 2006

The town’s annual Blackpool Pride event takes place this weekend so it's the perfect excuse to dig into our archives to remember past events.
By Claire Lark
Published 7th Jun 2023, 12:00 BST
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 12:20 BST

The whole event is aimed at promoting equality and diversity and also encouraging people to have a good time and these pictures go right back to those early days when the festival was first launched.

Flying the flag at Blackpool Pride Festival 2015 is Sophie Ball

1. Memories of Blackpool Pride

Flying the flag at Blackpool Pride Festival 2015 is Sophie Ball Photo: Daniel Martino

Organisers of the Gay Pride festival in 2006. At back L-R are Bob Tulip, Marline Elmore, Mark Hurste and Paul Skelton. L-R at front are Mark Seargent and Paul Lomax

2. Blackpool Pride Memories

Organisers of the Gay Pride festival in 2006. At back L-R are Bob Tulip, Marline Elmore, Mark Hurste and Paul Skelton. L-R at front are Mark Seargent and Paul Lomax Photo: Mark Pearson

Festival organisers Tim Allen, Gary Lovatt, Sea Pickup, Liam Halewood, Tim James, Darren Bee, Kath Smith, DJ Just Lee and Cybil Duvuax

3. Memories of Blackpool Pride

Festival organisers Tim Allen, Gary Lovatt, Sea Pickup, Liam Halewood, Tim James, Darren Bee, Kath Smith, DJ Just Lee and Cybil Duvuax Photo: Martin Bostock

Shirley Forrest and Lesley Teckoe

4. Blackpool Pride

Shirley Forrest and Lesley Teckoe Photo: AJR

Blackpool Gay Pride Festival - Kim Shennan and Sue Mannion

5. Memories of Blackpool Pride

Blackpool Gay Pride Festival - Kim Shennan and Sue Mannion Photo: AJR

Blackpool Pride Festival 2015

6. Blackpool Pride

Blackpool Pride Festival 2015 Photo: Daniel Martino

Blackpool Pride Festival 2015

7. Blackpool Pride

Blackpool Pride Festival 2015 Photo: Daniel Martino

Blackpool Pride Festival 2015

8. Blackpool Pride

Blackpool Pride Festival 2015 Photo: Daniel Martino

