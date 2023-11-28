News you can trust since 1873
18 awesome pictures of the Tache Rock Venue in Blackpool during the 90s and 00s

The Tache was the home of rock music in Blackpool and these photos relive moments from the years before it shut down in 2011.
By Claire Lark
Published 23rd Feb 2022, 15:45 GMT
Updated 28th Nov 2023, 15:01 GMT

Heavy metal, nu-metal or good old fashioned rock, The Tache was reputedly one of the safest venues in town and back in its day it held its own against pubs offering live music.

Regulars included moshers and the college and university crowd, to ageing punks, rockers and heavy metal bikers.

The dance floor was, for a time, painted as a Union Jack – and by 1988, Frenchy’s nightclub was upstairs with its own door and stairs on the left of the building. It later became Barney Rubbles.

The Tache was temporarily closed in October 2008 and was bought by Blackpool Council in August 2011 to be demolished.

It closed on November 19 2011, and the club itself relocated to the Beat Nightclub above the Rose and Crown on Corporation Street.

Revellers at The Tache in 2009

1. The Tache

Revellers at The Tache in 2009 Photo: submit

A packed Tache nightclub - the place to go for the Rock music scene

2. The Tache

A packed Tache nightclub - the place to go for the Rock music scene Photo: Daniel Martino

Moshing away on the dancefloor

3. The Tache

Moshing away on the dancefloor Photo: Daniel Martino

Ron Blunden shows his end of an era t-shirt at the last night of The Tache

4. The Tache

Ron Blunden shows his end of an era t-shirt at the last night of The Tache Photo: Daniel Martino

Queuing to get in for the final night of the rock venue as it was in 2011

5. The Tache

Queuing to get in for the final night of the rock venue as it was in 2011 Photo: Daniel Martino

Ron Blunden held a party at The Tache club in Blackpool to celebrate 20 years of ownership in 2009. Ron (right) with his faithful workers Stuart and Lynne Vaughn.

6. The Tache

Ron Blunden held a party at The Tache club in Blackpool to celebrate 20 years of ownership in 2009. Ron (right) with his faithful workers Stuart and Lynne Vaughn. Photo: Rob Lock

