News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago Phillip Schofield returns to This Morning after brother’s conviction
9 hours ago Protestors halt World Snooker Championships at The Crucible
12 hours ago Reddit is down as hundreds report site outage
16 hours ago Sunak under investigation over alleged failure to declare interest
16 hours ago Police officer charged with rape while on duty
17 hours ago King Charles and Prince Harry hold ‘peace talks’ ahead of coronation

17 street scenes which show Blackpool at its grottiest

Every single one of these retro pictures show Blackpool strewn with litter.

By Claire Lark
Published 18th Apr 2023, 04:55 BST

Of course our lovely resort hasn’t always been like that but these pictures do define eras when it was at its worst. Much of it was down to strikes and indifferences between industry and the council. And in some cases there were wrangles over the size of dustbins. Seasonal events were also to blame.

In case you missed them: 11 eclectic scenes which show Blackpool in the 1980s

10 Blackpool buildings we have lost in recent times and why

16 pictures of much loved Rumours Nightclub in Blackpool during the 1980s - including Black Lace performing Agadoo

This was in 1987 when industrial relations in Blackpool had hit rock bottom with a strike by refuse collectors and street cleaners. The council was also refusing to re-instate three sacked workers

1. Blackpool's grotty past

This was in 1987 when industrial relations in Blackpool had hit rock bottom with a strike by refuse collectors and street cleaners. The council was also refusing to re-instate three sacked workers Photo: National World

Photo Sales
This was August 1990. The story pinned to the picture suggested that Blackpool had the country's most litter strewn streets. However it also had the best health service in the country and one of the lowest crime rates

2. Blackpool's grotty past

This was August 1990. The story pinned to the picture suggested that Blackpool had the country's most litter strewn streets. However it also had the best health service in the country and one of the lowest crime rates Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Piled up rubbish and dirty gutters along the Golden Mile in October 1970

3. Blackpool's grotty past

Piled up rubbish and dirty gutters along the Golden Mile in October 1970 Photo: National World

Photo Sales
This was 1967 and it looks like the story was about bins being too small

4. Blackpool's grotty past

This was 1967 and it looks like the story was about bins being too small Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:Blackpool