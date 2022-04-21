To mark the opening of their new buildings and St. George's Day, pupils and staff at St George's High School in Marton raised a new flag, 2004 Pictured left to right are Samantha Fletcher, Camryn Boshoff, Ben Edwards, Corinne Ashcroft, Christine Ibbotson, Sean Bullen, Pamela Baxter and Calvin Yuen
To mark the opening of their new buildings and St. George's Day, pupils and staff at St George's High School in Marton raised a new flag, 2004 Pictured left to right are Samantha Fletcher, Camryn Boshoff, Ben Edwards, Corinne Ashcroft, Christine Ibbotson, Sean Bullen, Pamela Baxter and Calvin Yuen

17 patriotic pictures which capture memories of St George's Day celebrations in the heart of Blackpool

April 23rd is St George’s Day which this year falls on Saturday.

By Claire Lark
Thursday, 21st April 2022, 3:45 pm
Updated Thursday, 21st April 2022, 4:26 pm

And as England gets ready to celebrate its patron saint we look back at how Blackpool has flown the flag for St George. These photos go back a couple of decades – are you pictured?

1. St George's Day memories

Blackpool District Scouts marching for the St Georges Day parade, 2001

Photo: Martin Bostock

2. St George's Day memories

Children from Victoria's Happy Days Nursery, based at Blackpool Victoria Hospital, celebrating St George's Day in 2005. From left, Ellie Baldwin (4), Ben Montgomery (3) and Andrea Christie (3).

Photo: Bill Johnson

3. St George's Day memories

Marching to fly the flag for St George's Day - Blackpool Scouts in 2001

Photo: Martin Bostock

4. St George's Day memories

The Landlord of the Saddle Alan Bedford celebrates St Georges Day and his successful first month at the hostelry with staff Janet Ingleson (left) and Donna Taylor, 2005

Photo: Mike Foster

