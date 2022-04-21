And as England gets ready to celebrate its patron saint we look back at how Blackpool has flown the flag for St George. These photos go back a couple of decades – are you pictured?
1. St George's Day memories
Blackpool District Scouts marching for the St Georges Day parade, 2001
Photo: Martin Bostock
2. St George's Day memories
Children from Victoria's Happy Days Nursery, based at Blackpool Victoria Hospital, celebrating St George's Day in 2005. From left, Ellie Baldwin (4), Ben Montgomery (3) and Andrea Christie (3).
Photo: Bill Johnson
3. St George's Day memories
Marching to fly the flag for St George's Day - Blackpool Scouts in 2001
Photo: Martin Bostock
4. St George's Day memories
The Landlord of the Saddle Alan Bedford celebrates St Georges Day and his successful first month at the hostelry with staff Janet Ingleson (left) and Donna Taylor, 2005
Photo: Mike Foster