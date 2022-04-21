According to legend he was a soldier in the Roman army who killed a dragon and saved a princess – but what’s the story behind the legendary man and how did he become our patron saint?

When is the Feast of Saint George?

The Feast of Saint George, which is more commonly known as St George’s Day, is annually commemorated on April 23rd.

The St George's Cross flying high

St George is now a highly celebrated saint in both western and eastern Christian churches and a huge number of patronages of St George exist all over the world.

His cross forms England's national flag and features within the Union Flag of the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand.

Who is St George and where did he come from?

The early life of St George is relatively unknown with accounts differing in regards to his place of birth.

St George, patron saint of England and Portugal, slaying the dragon in AD 300. This is an original 19th century engraving (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Some believe George was born in Cappadocia and others that he originates from Syria but it is agreed by many that he was raised at least partly in the Lydda area of Palestine.

George’s father died when he was 14 years of age and he then returned with his mother to her homeland of Syria Palestina.

Aged 17, shortly after his mother’s death, George travelled to the capital at Nicomedia, where he then joined the Roman army, climbing through the ranks and being promoted to the rank of military tribune.

How did St. George become a Martyr?

On 24 February 303 AD, the Emperor Diocletian, issued an order that every Christian soldier in the army should be degraded and that every soldier was required to offer sacrifice to the Roman gods.

George distributed his wealth to the poor and confronted the emperor, declaring himself to be a Christian.

It is believed that the Emperor then tortured George in order to get him to deny his faith and convert, but George withstood this torture and refused to cave.

George was then executed April 23, where his courage and faith made him a martyr.

What is the legend of St George?

George was first credited with slaying a dragon around the 12th century, but his name started to become known in England as early as the eighth century.

The legendary story about George and the Dragon is that he fought and killed a dragon on the flat topped Dragon Hill in Uffington, Berkshire, where it is said that no grass now grows where the dragon’s blood trickled down. However King Edward III didn’t make him the patron saint of England until 1350

How do people celebrate St. George’s Day?

Traditionally people used to celebrate St. George’s Day by taking part in feasts, but this started to wane in the 18th century.