News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

17 memorable photos of Blackpool pub Crazy Scots Bar in Rigby Road as it closes after 27 years

It’s one of Blackpool’s last remaining down-to-earth pubs, one with a colourful past and one which will be remembered for its fight against the smoking ban in pubs.
By Claire Lark
Published 15th Nov 2023, 15:19 GMT
Updated 15th Nov 2023, 15:19 GMT

The Crazy Scots Bar has closed and these picture memories go right back to 1997, almost to when it first opened. From fun loving punters enjoying New Year’s Eve to landlord Hamish Howitt’s passionate plea to stop the smoking ban over fears it would kill the pub trade, they wrap up a bar which will always be remembered.

In case you missed them: Blackpool pub 'Crazy Scots Bar' in Rigby Road closes after 27 years

23 Blackpool landmarks as they were in the 1990s including memorable ones lost to the landscape

27 nostalgic Blackpool pictures of nightclubs and bars loved in the 90s and 00s

Crazy Scots Bar - so many memories of a bar which served the pints for 27 years

1. Crazy Scots Bar Memories

Crazy Scots Bar - so many memories of a bar which served the pints for 27 years Photo: National World

Photo Sales
A pint n The Crazy Scots Bar, 1997

2. Crazy Scots Bar Memories

A pint n The Crazy Scots Bar, 1997 Photo: Bill Johnson

Photo Sales
Hamish Howitt (centre) and happy smokers at the Happy Scots Bar, Rigby Road, Blackpool. This was when he planned to flout the smoking ban in his pub

3. Crazy Scots Bar Memories

Hamish Howitt (centre) and happy smokers at the Happy Scots Bar, Rigby Road, Blackpool. This was when he planned to flout the smoking ban in his pub Photo: Bill Johnson

Photo Sales
Hamish Howitt of the Crazy Scots Bar in 2006 set up a politial party in protest against smoking bans in pubs

4. Crazy Scots Bar Memories

Hamish Howitt of the Crazy Scots Bar in 2006 set up a politial party in protest against smoking bans in pubs Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Supporting the Macmillan Windmill Appeal through the World Cup, from left, Derek Howitt, Alex O'Donnell, Steve Franklyn, Steve Morrell, Jo Howitt, Hamish Howitt, Hugh Howitt and Jamie Donaghy, 2002

5. Crazy Scots Bar Memories

Supporting the Macmillan Windmill Appeal through the World Cup, from left, Derek Howitt, Alex O'Donnell, Steve Franklyn, Steve Morrell, Jo Howitt, Hamish Howitt, Hugh Howitt and Jamie Donaghy, 2002 Photo: Mike Foster

Photo Sales
Owner of the Crazy Scots bar Hamish Howitt, fought a long campaign against the smoking ban in pubs. This is him in 2010

6. Crazy Scots Bar Memories

Owner of the Crazy Scots bar Hamish Howitt, fought a long campaign against the smoking ban in pubs. This is him in 2010 Photo: Rob Lock

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Blackpool