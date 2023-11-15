17 memorable photos of Blackpool pub Crazy Scots Bar in Rigby Road as it closes after 27 years
It’s one of Blackpool’s last remaining down-to-earth pubs, one with a colourful past and one which will be remembered for its fight against the smoking ban in pubs.
By Claire Lark
The Crazy Scots Bar has closed and these picture memories go right back to 1997, almost to when it first opened. From fun loving punters enjoying New Year’s Eve to landlord Hamish Howitt’s passionate plea to stop the smoking ban over fears it would kill the pub trade, they wrap up a bar which will always be remembered.
