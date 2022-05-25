Young referees from Highfield High School, 1998. Back from left: Glyn Lawson, Craig Worrall, Craig Parkes, Jason Gough, Stuart Edmondson, Damian Eastwood, Wayne Binks, Paul Summers, Lee Crane and Michael Floweth
Young referees from Highfield High School, 1998. Back from left: Glyn Lawson, Craig Worrall, Craig Parkes, Jason Gough, Stuart Edmondson, Damian Eastwood, Wayne Binks, Paul Summers, Lee Crane and Michael Floweth

16 pictures which will have you reminiscing if you went to Blackpool Highfield High School in the 90s

There are some great memories here dug from our archives which show school life at Highfield High School in the 1990s.

By Claire Lark
Wednesday, 25th May 2022, 3:45 pm
Updated Wednesday, 25th May 2022, 5:19 pm

Photos of sporting achievements and also from website design competitions and learning to use the Internet – this was way before the explosion of the digital age. And who can forget the Solar Eclipse in 1999? Pupils were all ready with their their eclipse viewers. Lots more too – can you spot yourself?

In case you missed them: Highfield High School: 13 photos looking back at Blackpool school life in the 80s

29 photo memories of the old Lido Pool - Blackpool's favourite baths of the 80s and 90s where kids learned to swim

Reminiscing over summers in Blackpool - 26 scenes which capture your favourite childhood memories of living by the sea

LOVE LANCASHIRE? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join our Facebook page Lancashire Nostalgia

1. Highfield High School 90s

Highfield High School pupil Anthony Warren reading out poems during national poetry day in 1996

Photo: Dawn Castle

Photo Sales

2. Highfield High School 90s

Noel Read and Rona Blanchard outside the school in 1997

Photo: Mike Foster

Photo Sales

3. Highfield High School 90s

Wayne Canovas competing in the U14 boys high jump at. Blackpool Secondary Schools Athletic Association annual championship, 1997

Photo: Bill Johnson

Photo Sales

4. Highfield High School

Lee Halshaw on his way to winning the U16 Boys 1500m Steeplechase at a competition held at Stanley Park in 1997

Photo: Bill Johnson

Photo Sales
BlackpoolLancashireFacebook
Next Page
Page 1 of 4