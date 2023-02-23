News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

15 pictures of Fleetwood Power Station and Cooling Towers which dominated the skyline for decades until they were flattened

This was a skyline which many people will remember.

By Claire Lark
2 minutes ago

Fleetwood Power Station and its two cooling towers fired electricity for the town for decades until 1984 when the structures were pulled down. The two 250ft cooling towers came down in March 1984 followed by the power station’s chimney in the July. Hundreds of people watched the demolitions from a safe distance – structures which left an extraordinary gap in the landscape once they were gone. The 300ft stack of the chimney was a landmark for sailors and landlubbers and took just seconds to fall. It was the end of Fleetwood generating its own power.

In case you missed them: 33 scenes which snapshot life in Fleetwood's much-loved pubs and clubs in the 90s and 00s

19 nostalgic scenes of Cleveleys which capture Victoria Road West, the town centre and surrounding streets in the 70s, 80s and 90s

19 scenes from Fleetwood's lost Hesketh High School and the early years of Fleetwood High - 80s and 90s

Take a trip down memory lane looking back at people and places through the decades - from long, lost boozers to memorable moments in time and much, much more - sign up to our NEW newsletter here

1. Fleetwood Power Station

The imposing cooling towers at Fleetwood Power Station ruled the landscape for almost 50 years - and they changed it in an instant when they fell to the ground

Photo: National World

Photo Sales

2. Fleetwood Power Station

Fleetwood Power Station going up in 1954

Photo: National World

Photo Sales

3. Fleetwood Power Station

Ready for demolition - the two cooling towers at the disused power plant in January 1984

Photo: National World

Photo Sales

4. Fleetwood Power Station

William Gorry (standing centre) with charge engineer Mr L Newton and control engineer Mr B Hodgkinson in the control room of Fleetwood Power Station, December 1970

Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
FleetwoodCleveleys