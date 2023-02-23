15 pictures of Fleetwood Power Station and Cooling Towers which dominated the skyline for decades until they were flattened
This was a skyline which many people will remember.
Fleetwood Power Station and its two cooling towers fired electricity for the town for decades until 1984 when the structures were pulled down. The two 250ft cooling towers came down in March 1984 followed by the power station’s chimney in the July. Hundreds of people watched the demolitions from a safe distance – structures which left an extraordinary gap in the landscape once they were gone. The 300ft stack of the chimney was a landmark for sailors and landlubbers and took just seconds to fall. It was the end of Fleetwood generating its own power.
