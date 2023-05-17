News you can trust since 1873
15 heart-warming scenes from schools in St Annes and Lytham in the 1990s - including Mayfield, Heyhouses, Ansdell and St Peter's

These adorable photographs will bring back lots of memories for those pictured.

By Claire Lark
Published 17th May 2023, 04:55 BST

They depict primary school life at schools in the South Fylde area right back to t he 1990s and early noughties. You might be able to spot yourself or someone you recognise…

Lancashire schools library quiz - the Heyhouses Primary School team. Gemma Walker, Sandra Currie, Christopher Larkin, Sarah Kinghorn, James Geer

1. South Fylde Schools, 1990s

Lancashire schools library quiz - the Heyhouses Primary School team. Gemma Walker, Sandra Currie, Christopher Larkin, Sarah Kinghorn, James Geer Photo: Dawn Castle

Mayfield County Primary school nursery nurse Diana Morgan is waved off by the children as she retires after 22 years service to the school - 1998

2. South Fylde Schools, 90s

Mayfield County Primary school nursery nurse Diana Morgan is waved off by the children as she retires after 22 years service to the school - 1998 Photo: Dawn Castle

Blackpool Football Club mascot Cable Cat dropped in on children from Ansdell County Primary School to invite them to Bloomfield Rd on Saturday for "Quid a Kid" in 1999

3. South Fylde Schools, 90s

Blackpool Football Club mascot Cable Cat dropped in on children from Ansdell County Primary School to invite them to Bloomfield Rd on Saturday for "Quid a Kid" in 1999 Photo: Martin Bostock

Clifton County Primary School Choir and their Musical Co-ordinator Brenda Paine, who were involved in the "Schoolsong 2000" Festival in Manchester

4. South Fylde Schools, 90s

Clifton County Primary School Choir and their Musical Co-ordinator Brenda Paine, who were involved in the "Schoolsong 2000" Festival in Manchester Photo: Bill Johnson

