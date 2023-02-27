News you can trust since 1873
13 things Blackpool people miss and remember most from the 1990s

What does the 1990s mean to you?

By Claire Lark
5 hours ago
Updated 27th Feb 2023, 10:29am

We asked readers about their favourite memories and the things they miss the most. And it definitely got everyone reminiscing. The 1990s are 30 years ago – seems like yesterday and aside from wishing they were back to the days before the aches and pains kicked in, the generation remembering the 90s were longing to go back to their nightclubbing days. And 20p mixes – who doesn’t love a bag of penny sweets? Missing cheaper petrol prices was right up there (79p a litre!) Chris Evans and TFI Friday – and Oasis, they played in Blackpool in 1995.

1. Things we miss from the 1990s

Memories of TFI Friday - Chris Evans' 1990s Channel 4 show which first aired in 1996. At its height, audience numbers peaked at more than two million.

Photo: © Rex

2. Things we miss about the 90s

Hairstyles. Boy bands, such as Westlife, set the trends - especially the 1990s curtain haircut

Photo: TOBY MELVILLE

3. Things we miss from the 1990s

Cassette tapes - kids nowadays won't remember the hardship of pause, play and rewind. Remember taping the Top 40 on Sunday afternoons?

Photo: National World

4. Things we miss from the 1990s

Top of the list was petrol prices - if only they were like this now

Photo: David Hurst

