13 spectacular views from the top of Blackpool Tower taken by Gazette photographers in 2010

If you haven’t been to the top of Blackpool Tower and seen for yourself the incredible views of the Fylde Coast, then these are for you

By Claire Lark
Published 18th May 2023, 10:07 BST
Updated 18th May 2023, 10:57 BST

They are retro and so go back to 2010 when our former photographers Bill Johnson and Rob Lock snapped these brilliant images. They show the town centre as well as some fabulous zoomed in pictures which pick up the far corners of the Fylde Coast and beyond. There are plenty of changes too...

This is a great shot of Bispham and Norbreck. Norbreck Castle Hotel is clearly defined with the coast through to Rossall Point at Fleetwood, top left

1. From the top of the Tower

This is a great shot of Bispham and Norbreck. Norbreck Castle Hotel is clearly defined with the coast through to Rossall Point at Fleetwood, top left Photo: Bill Johnson

Sunset over Blackpool on the longest day of the year showing North Pier from the top of the Tower

2. From the top of the Tower

Sunset over Blackpool on the longest day of the year showing North Pier from the top of the Tower Photo: Rob Lock

Houndshill Shopping Centre. The original Tower Street buildings are still there before they were demolished for a car park. And it's all change again in the latest redevelopment of the area

3. From the top of the Tower

Houndshill Shopping Centre. The original Tower Street buildings are still there before they were demolished for a car park. And it's all change again in the latest redevelopment of the area Photo: Bill Johnson

Birley Street arches can be seen in this photo - some of the shops are long gone

4. From the top of the Tower

Birley Street arches can be seen in this photo - some of the shops are long gone Photo: Bill Johnson

