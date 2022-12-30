News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Fleetwood Rugby Club New Years Day dip in the sea, 2008
Fleetwood Rugby Club New Years Day dip in the sea, 2008

13 scenes which remember the annual New Year's Day Dip in Blackpool and Fleetwood

The annual New Year’s Day Dip became a tradition in the 1990s and 2000s and would see hundreds of hardy souls plunge into the cold tide to raise money for charity.

By Claire Lark
5 minutes ago

Watched by onlookers wondering whether to ‘give it a go next year’ the event was always a crowd puller and a sociable event with hot drinks afterwards. If you ever took part or was one of the onlookers – you might be pictured.

In case you missed them: 14 nostalgic pictures you'll only understand if you're from Blackpool

15 incredible images captured in Blackpool during the big freeze of 1981 - when schools closed and people walked to work

Streets, landmarks and shops on the Fylde Coast that set the scene in the 1990s

1. New Year's Day Dip memories

Hilton Dawson MP leads the swimmmers at Blackpool beach in 1998

Photo: Mike Foster

Photo Sales

2. New year's Day dip memories

Braving the icy sea in Fleetwood, 2003

Photo: Bill Johnson

Photo Sales

3. New Year's Day dip memories

New Years Day dip at Marine Beach, 2003

Photo: Bill Johnson

Photo Sales

4. New year's Day Dip memories

'Convicts' Keith and Peter Douglas and Tony Masterson head the charge for the sea

Photo: Rob Lock

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
BlackpoolFleetwood