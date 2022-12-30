13 scenes which remember the annual New Year's Day Dip in Blackpool and Fleetwood
The annual New Year’s Day Dip became a tradition in the 1990s and 2000s and would see hundreds of hardy souls plunge into the cold tide to raise money for charity.
By Claire Lark
5 minutes ago
Watched by onlookers wondering whether to ‘give it a go next year’ the event was always a crowd puller and a sociable event with hot drinks afterwards. If you ever took part or was one of the onlookers – you might be pictured.
In case you missed them: 14 nostalgic pictures you'll only understand if you're from Blackpool
15 incredible images captured in Blackpool during the big freeze of 1981 - when schools closed and people walked to work
Page 1 of 3