News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
The richest Lancashire businesspeople unveiled in North West Rich List
Police give update on heart surgeon arrested over alleged sexual harassment
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
UPDATED: Murder investigation underway after two-year-old boy dies
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle

13 picture memories of Blackpool RHO Hills department store in Bank Hey Street

Blackpool's flagship department store for many decades was RHO Hills which first opened as a novelty bazaar in Bank Hey Street, 1884.
By Claire Lark
Published 24th Aug 2023, 11:00 BST
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 10:44 BST

It suffered two major fires, one in 1932 when the store was full of customers and staff and the second, in 1967, a blaze took hold in the early hours of the morning reducing the building to a smoking ruin. These pictures rewind the clock to the fires as well as the departments inside – including the knitting department and silver service cafe.

In case you missed them: 15 emotive pictures of Blackpool parks and playgrounds in the 70s, 80s and 90s

21 pictures to take you back to Blackpool in 1967

RHO Hills Fire: 12 dramatic photos capturing the blaze which devastated Blackpool's favourite department store

A superb shot of the scene when the flames were at their height in 1932

1. RHO Hills - the memories

A superb shot of the scene when the flames were at their height in 1932 Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
RHO Hills exterior in the early 1960s showing Lockharts Cafe

2. RHO Hills - the memories

RHO Hills exterior in the early 1960s showing Lockharts Cafe Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
RHO Hills knitwear department was on the first floor

3. RHO Hills - the memories

RHO Hills knitwear department was on the first floor Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Dampening the ground after the fire at RHO Hills in 1932

4. RHO Hills - the memories

Dampening the ground after the fire at RHO Hills in 1932 Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Firefighters damp down the embers the morning after the blaze destroyed the store

5. RHO Hills - the memories

Firefighters damp down the embers the morning after the blaze destroyed the store Photo: National World

Photo Sales
This was the fourth floor silver service restaurant

6. RHO Hills - the memories

This was the fourth floor silver service restaurant Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Christmas parade for RHO Hills in Blackpool, 1958

7. RHO Hills - the memories

Christmas parade for RHO Hills in Blackpool, 1958 Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
The store before it became an inferno

8. RHO Hills - the memories

The store before it became an inferno Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Blackpool