13 picture memories of Blackpool RHO Hills department store in Bank Hey Street
Blackpool's flagship department store for many decades was RHO Hills which first opened as a novelty bazaar in Bank Hey Street, 1884.
By Claire Lark
Published 24th Aug 2023, 11:00 BST
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 10:44 BST
It suffered two major fires, one in 1932 when the store was full of customers and staff and the second, in 1967, a blaze took hold in the early hours of the morning reducing the building to a smoking ruin. These pictures rewind the clock to the fires as well as the departments inside – including the knitting department and silver service cafe.
In case you missed them: 15 emotive pictures of Blackpool parks and playgrounds in the 70s, 80s and 90s
RHO Hills Fire: 12 dramatic photos capturing the blaze which devastated Blackpool's favourite department store
1 / 2