12 retro snapshots of life at Blackpool's Montgomery High School in the 80s and 90s

These pictures are mainly from the 1980s with a few from the very early 90s
By Claire Lark
Published 14th Jul 2022, 15:45 GMT
Updated 7th Dec 2023, 14:43 GMT

They capture several events for which the school was rightly proud of. Some students were even in Norway scaling the highest mountain and taking part in environmental projects. Can you remember any of these events?

A science lesson 1990s style. This was when Montgomery opened newly refurbished science labs

A science lesson 1990s style. This was when Montgomery opened newly refurbished science labs Photo: National World

Pupils presented the play Sugar and Spice based on a future when women ruled the world, April 1992

Pupils presented the play Sugar and Spice based on a future when women ruled the world, April 1992 Photo: National World

Pupils from Montgomery are pictured here in 1986 on a school trip to Jostedalen in Norway ready to climb Norway's highest mountain, 8,000ft Galdhoppigen

Pupils from Montgomery are pictured here in 1986 on a school trip to Jostedalen in Norway ready to climb Norway's highest mountain, 8,000ft Galdhoppigen Photo: National World

Natalie Wilson, Frances Hirst, Steven Bradley, Tim Colby, Susan Hope, Gary Burgess and Guy Schofield made a video for the Focus Multi-broadcast Competition and were ready to head down to London for the finals in November 1990

Natalie Wilson, Frances Hirst, Steven Bradley, Tim Colby, Susan Hope, Gary Burgess and Guy Schofield made a video for the Focus Multi-broadcast Competition and were ready to head down to London for the finals in November 1990 Photo: National World

Pupils had to carry out individual projects when they visited Norway in 1986 - such as a study of climate, natural life, birds or photography

Pupils had to carry out individual projects when they visited Norway in 1986 - such as a study of climate, natural life, birds or photography Photo: National World

Teacher Christine Wall and acting head of science Steve Marriott in the chemistry lab, 1992

Teacher Christine Wall and acting head of science Steve Marriott in the chemistry lab, 1992 Photo: National World

