News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion

11 pictures to take you back to Blackpool in 1996 including wage protests, Summer Holiday and armed police

It was all going on during 1996
By Claire Lark
Published 30th Jun 2023, 12:00 BST

Blackpool’s entertainment season kicked off with the stars of Summer Holiday in a photo shoot whilst in George Street, there was an armed police seige going on. Eternal switched on the lights and Blackpool had its own Mastermind champ.

In case you missed them: 9 picture memories of Blackpool Football Club's Tangerine Night Spot

11 pictures of Blackpool streets from the 60s to 90s including Central Drive, Ashfield Road and Stanley Park area

18 best ever Blackpool Pleasure Beach rides according to Gazette readers

Love Blackpool Nostalgia? Join our NEW Retro Facebook page which delves into the heart of The Gazette’s archives to bring you incredible memories of our wonderful resort

Mounted police lead a demonstration in support of a proposed 4.26 pound per hour minimum wage during the Trades Union Congress conference

1. Blackpool, 1996

Mounted police lead a demonstration in support of a proposed 4.26 pound per hour minimum wage during the Trades Union Congress conference Photo: Steve Eason

Photo Sales
The stars of Summer Holiday musical opening at Blackpool Grand on June 6 1996, including Darren Day, Faith Brown, Ross King

2. Blackpool, 1996

The stars of Summer Holiday musical opening at Blackpool Grand on June 6 1996, including Darren Day, Faith Brown, Ross King Photo: submit

Photo Sales
The 1996 private gardens competition winner Mrs Jeanne Harvey of Midgeland Road, Blackpool

3. Blackpool, 1996

The 1996 private gardens competition winner Mrs Jeanne Harvey of Midgeland Road, Blackpool Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Pop group Eternal light up the 1996 Blackpool Illuminations with a bang with the help of Radio 1 DJ Lisa L'Anson at a packed Talbot Square

4. Blackpool, 1996

Pop group Eternal light up the 1996 Blackpool Illuminations with a bang with the help of Radio 1 DJ Lisa L'Anson at a packed Talbot Square Photo: Iain Lynn

Photo Sales
Eastenders stars Martine McCutcheon and Patsy Palmer in Blackpool, Jul 1996

5. Blackpool, 1996

Eastenders stars Martine McCutcheon and Patsy Palmer in Blackpool, Jul 1996 Photo: Martin Bostock

Photo Sales
The scene in Talbot Square during the build up to the switch on of the 1996 illuminations

6. Blackpool, 1996

The scene in Talbot Square during the build up to the switch on of the 1996 illuminations Photo: Mike Foster

Photo Sales
Beat bobbies Jack Baxter (left) and John Butler

7. Blackpool, 1996

Beat bobbies Jack Baxter (left) and John Butler Photo: library

Photo Sales
Demonstration in support of a proposed 4.26 pound per hour minimum wage during the Trades Union Congress conference in Blackpool, 1996

8. Blackpool, 1996

Demonstration in support of a proposed 4.26 pound per hour minimum wage during the Trades Union Congress conference in Blackpool, 1996 Photo: Steve Eason

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:BlackpoolGeorge StreetNostalgiaBlackpool Pleasure BeachFacebookThe GazetteStanley Park