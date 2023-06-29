News you can trust since 1873
11 pictures of Blackpool streets from the 60s to 90s including Central Drive, Ashfield Road and Stanley Park area

A delve into the archives revealed some cracking pictures of Blackpool streets and some further afield in past times.
By Claire Lark
Published 29th Jun 2023, 14:03 BST
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 14:04 BST

Snow in Deansgate, congestion on Central Drive and the Preston New Road dual carriageway in its early days are all featured. Great memories…

Love Blackpool Nostalgia? Join our NEW Retro Facebook page which delves into the heart of The Gazette’s archives to bring you incredible memories of our wonderful resort

This is the stretch of Central Drive between Grasmere Road and Bethesda Road in 1992. There had been 69 accidents in the previous five years. Alterations were planned to make the road safer

1. Streets of the 70s and 80s

This is the stretch of Central Drive between Grasmere Road and Bethesda Road in 1992. There had been 69 accidents in the previous five years. Alterations were planned to make the road safer Photo: National World

Henry Street in 1977

2. Streets of the 70s and 80s

Henry Street in 1977 Photo: National World

This was 1976 in Blackpool Old Road. There were problems for motorists using the library after parking outside the Teanlowe Centre

3. Streets of the 70s and 80s

This was 1976 in Blackpool Old Road. There were problems for motorists using the library after parking outside the Teanlowe Centre Photo: National World

New traffic lights in operation on Central Drive with the Westmorland Avenue and Queen Victoria Road junction on the right

4. Streets of the 70s and 80s

New traffic lights in operation on Central Drive with the Westmorland Avenue and Queen Victoria Road junction on the right Photo: National World

The new dual carriageway on Preston New Road, 1965

5. Streets of the 70s and 80s

The new dual carriageway on Preston New Road, 1965 Photo: National World

This is the junction of Church Road and Kenilworth Road in March 1980

6. Streets of the 70s and 80s

This is the junction of Church Road and Kenilworth Road in March 1980 Photo: National World

This was West Park Drive, late 80s

7. Streets of the 70s and 80s

This was West Park Drive, late 80s Photo: National World

Ashfield Road looking from near Crofton Avenue

8. Streets of the 70s and 80s

Ashfield Road looking from near Crofton Avenue Photo: National World

