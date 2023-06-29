A delve into the archives revealed some cracking pictures of Blackpool streets and some further afield in past times.
Snow in Deansgate, congestion on Central Drive and the Preston New Road dual carriageway in its early days are all featured. Great memories…
Love Blackpool Nostalgia? Join our NEW Retro Facebook page which delves into the heart of The Gazette’s archives to bring you incredible memories of our wonderful resort
1. Streets of the 70s and 80s
This is the stretch of Central Drive between Grasmere Road and Bethesda Road in 1992. There had been 69 accidents in the previous five years. Alterations were planned to make the road safer Photo: National World
2. Streets of the 70s and 80s
Henry Street in 1977 Photo: National World
3. Streets of the 70s and 80s
This was 1976 in Blackpool Old Road. There were problems for motorists using the library after parking outside the Teanlowe Centre Photo: National World
4. Streets of the 70s and 80s
New traffic lights in operation on Central Drive with the Westmorland Avenue and Queen Victoria Road junction on the right Photo: National World
5. Streets of the 70s and 80s
The new dual carriageway on Preston New Road, 1965 Photo: National World
6. Streets of the 70s and 80s
This is the junction of Church Road and Kenilworth Road in March 1980 Photo: National World
7. Streets of the 70s and 80s
This was West Park Drive, late 80s Photo: National World
8. Streets of the 70s and 80s
Ashfield Road looking from near Crofton Avenue Photo: National World