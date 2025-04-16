Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool hospital bosses say they are “truly sorry” for the death of a newborn in their care.

Ayla Newton sadly died two weeks after mum Shannon Lord gave birth at Blackpool Victoria Hospital in February 2023.

Ayla was born “pale, floppy and not breathing” at Blackpool Victoria Hospital. She suffered seizures and her care was transferred to Royal Preston Hospital, where she died two weeks later in Shannon’s arms | Just Legal

Yesterday, a two-day inquest into baby Ayla’s death concluded with the hospital’s chief nurse issuing a heartbreaking apology to devastated parents Shannon and Dayle Newton.

Nursing boss Bridget Lees said she was “truly sorry” after a locum obstetrician refused to send mum Shannon to theatre for a Cesarean despite signs her baby's heartbeat was abnormal.

Two midwives expressed concerns for the 27-year-old mum-to-be after cardiotography (CTG) scans showed abnormal readings as she was about to enter labour.

But obstetrician Muhammed Sandow told them he had seen similar CTGs return to normal and opted to wait another 30 minutes.

Blackpool Coroner's Court | National World

A Cesarean was eventually carried out in the early hours of the morning when Shannon's baby Ayla was born one and a half hours after concerns were first raised.

She was floppy, pale, not breathing properly and suffered seizures. She was transferred to Royal Preston Hospital where she died at 13-days-old.

Blackpool Teaching Hospitals has accepted failings were made in the care of Ayla and her mother and the outcome might have been different if the Caesarean had been carried out earlier.

Coroner’s findings

An inquest in Blackpool on Monday and Tuesday heard how there was 'no conflict' on the ward after Dr Sandow's decision but midwife Jennifer Fogg told coroner Margaret Taylor how she had some misgivings over it.

She first raised her concerns at 3.38am when the first CTG was abnormal and wanted it reviewed after five minutes. Dr Sandow did not authorise a c-section until 4.25am.

Shannon Lord, 27, and Dayle Newton, 36, with baby Ayla shortly before her tragic death. "We had to make the decision to withdraw her care as a result of severe brain damage. We sat with our girl in our arms for eleven hours watching her slowly die." | Just Legal

Miss Fogg said: 'It was a difficult situation. I felt I was right to escalate my concerns but he said he had seen similar CTGs before and that it might normalise.

“He is an experienced obstetrician and he also mentioned that there are also risks associated with Caesareans.

“But I had a gut feeling something was wrong. I just had a really bad feeling.”

Asked about Dr Sandow - who she still works with - Miss Fogg added: “I think he is a very valued and trusted doctor.

“It was not the right decision that day but Dr Sandow has made many right decisions over the years and saved the lives of many mothers and babies in his time.

Ayla's parents said: “We are extremely angry and will never get over the loss of our first child together." | Just Legal

“He is a very competent doctor.”

The inquest heard Shannon went in to the Blackpool hospital in January 2023 when she was overdue although the it had been a perfectly normal pregnancy.

All CTGs scans were normal until just after she entered the delivery suite at around 3.25am. When it continued to appear abnormal the midwives alerted Dr Sandow who then made his decision to wait.

Dr admits “I should have taken action earlier”

He told the inquest he had seen two CTGs scans before that normalised within forty minutes.

But he added: “Looking back, if I had a similar case again I would call the consultant and say we ought to be preparing for a c-section. I should have taken action earlier.”

Dr Sandow then broke down as he gave evidence, adding: “In 15 years of practice this case is the one that has taught me the most lessons.

“I have changed my practice. Now I would contact the consultant right away if I had a difference of opinion with a midwife.

“I should not have waited 30 minutes.”

In tears he added: “I want to extend my condolences to the family. I wish I ...'”, he broke off.

The family are pursuing a civil action against the hospital.

Blackpool Victoria Hospital | National World

“We’re truly sorry” say Blackpool Vic

Bridget Lees, chief nurse, AHP and midwifery officer at Blackpool Teaching Hospital said: “Our deepest sympathies go out to Ayla’s family and loved ones, and we are truly sorry that our care fell below the standards they deserved.

"The safety of mothers and their children is of utmost importance to all of us and we have already undertaken a thorough and transparent investigation, reviewing our practices and completing a number of immediate actions.”

Bridget Lees, chief nurse and midwifery officer at Blackpool Victoria Hospital, said the trust was “truly sorry” for any failings which might have led to baby Ayla's death | Blackpool Teaching Hospitals Trust

Ms Lees added: “"We have particularly focused on improving our governance processes and reviewing information sharing, training and education.

“We continue to work with external colleagues, including the Local Maternity and Neonatal System and the North-West Neonatal Operational Delivery Network.

"These actions, among others, ensure we continue to provide caring, safe, and respectful maternity services for the women and babies in our communities."

Representing Ayla’s family was stillbirth and neonatal death solicitor Eleanor Rostron.

“Midwives’ concerns repeatedly ignored”

Ms Rostron said: “We do not believe that the hospital has demonstrated adequate insight into what should have been done differently to prevent Ayla’s death.

“Maternity staff should be aware of the importance of carefully monitoring both mother and baby not only throughout a pregnancy, but up until a baby is safely delivered.

“Ayla’s heart rate was shown in real time and grossly abnormal results were clear from the outset and for a prolonged period. This should have triggered an emergency medical intervention to deliver baby Ayla in accordance with national guidelines.

“We have heard that the inexplicable delay in safely delivering Ayla was based on one doctor’s experience of two previous deliveries involving different mothers where pathological CTG readings had normalised.

“This was a dangerous assumption and goes against national guidelines designed to protect patient safety which mandated delivery in these circumstances.

“No one can predict that a baby’s abnormal heart rate will normalise. The repeated concerns raised by multiple midwives were ignored. The midwives also failed to escalate their concerns to the consultant in overall charge given that the obstetrician persisted in disagreeing with their correct observations.

“Continued monitoring of the CTG should have taken place and a timely c-section provided in order to prevent Ayla’s catastrophic injuries.

“The hospital failed to follow national guidelines and failed to prevent Ayla’s death. Shannon and Dayle are devastated and have lost trust in the hospital.

“We are not reassured that the medical staff involved in Ayla’s care have an adequate understanding of how catastrophic brain damage occurs or the importance of acting timeously on an abnormal heart rate reading.

“The hospital has admitted that it failed to save Ayla’s life but have yet to issue a full and formal apology to her parents.

“We have heard that lessons have been learned and sincerely hope that is the case however, failings will continue if the Coroner’s court fails to recognise and address gross failings in care.”